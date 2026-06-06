ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Gears Up To Manage Annual Flooding

Patna: Bihar witnesses ravaging floods every year that leave behind a trail of destruction. The state is prone to flooding between June 1 and October 31. The state government claims to have put in place a series of measures to tackle this annual phenomenon.

To begin with, the leaves of officers and engineers of the Water Resources Department have been cancelled, and they have been given additional responsibilities. The government claims to have carried out 216 tasks to check soil erosion by spending Rs 447.36 crore.

An embankment worker has been deployed every kilometre (km) to monitor 3,808 km of embankments. A help centre has also been put in place since June 1, for which toll-free and mobile numbers will be active 24 hours a day. A system has also been put in place to issue flood forecasts 72 hours in advance at seven locations along the Ganges from Buxar to Kahalgaon and at 42 locations along various other rivers including Kosi, Bagmati, Mahananda, Gandak and Ghaghra.

File photo of an area flooded in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Of Bihar's 38 districts, 28 are affected by floods every year, with 21 located in North Bihar. Of these 28 districts, 15 in North Bihar are the most affected.

The government spends a large sum of money every year on flood relief. From 2020 to the present, over Rs 5,100 crore has been spent on flood relief, which includes around Rs 450 crore this year. The state is known to suffer losses worth thousands of crores every year on account of the floods.

Last year, around 17 lakh people were affected by the floods, and the Bihar government had sought Rs 3,600 crore from the Centre to compensate for the losses. The state had sought Rs 3,638 crore in 2024. This money was spent on flood relief and the damage caused by the floods.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, claims that proper measures have been put in place to deal with the floods this year. He said that floods cannot be prevented by human-induced measures. Excessive rainfall in Nepal can lead to floods in North Bihar and excessive rainfall in Jharkhand can lead to floods in South Bihar.

File photo of an area flooded in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

"We have stocked up on all the supplies needed in case of a flood. This time too, Bihar will not be spared from the rainwater from Nepal and other states. If there is excessive rainfall, flooding in Bihar is inevitable," he said.

However, an expert on water management, ​​Mahendra Yadav, disclosed, "The water coming from Nepal is the biggest problem as it leads to floods in North Bihar. Every time there's a flood, there's talk of flood management with Nepal. Last year, the Centre even promised to allocate over Rs 11,000 crore for flood management, but no significant work has been done on the ground."

Mahendra stated that work on the river linking project has started in some areas, including the Kosi Mechi project, but no initiative has yet been taken to build dams. He said that the river linking project will increase the areas under irrigation, but to alleviate floods, the governments of Nepal and India will have to work on a larger project.