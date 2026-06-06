Bihar Gears Up To Manage Annual Flooding
The state government claims to have put in place a series of measures to tackle this annual phenomenon that leaves behind a trail of destruction.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Patna: Bihar witnesses ravaging floods every year that leave behind a trail of destruction. The state is prone to flooding between June 1 and October 31. The state government claims to have put in place a series of measures to tackle this annual phenomenon.
To begin with, the leaves of officers and engineers of the Water Resources Department have been cancelled, and they have been given additional responsibilities. The government claims to have carried out 216 tasks to check soil erosion by spending Rs 447.36 crore.
An embankment worker has been deployed every kilometre (km) to monitor 3,808 km of embankments. A help centre has also been put in place since June 1, for which toll-free and mobile numbers will be active 24 hours a day. A system has also been put in place to issue flood forecasts 72 hours in advance at seven locations along the Ganges from Buxar to Kahalgaon and at 42 locations along various other rivers including Kosi, Bagmati, Mahananda, Gandak and Ghaghra.
Of Bihar's 38 districts, 28 are affected by floods every year, with 21 located in North Bihar. Of these 28 districts, 15 in North Bihar are the most affected.
The government spends a large sum of money every year on flood relief. From 2020 to the present, over Rs 5,100 crore has been spent on flood relief, which includes around Rs 450 crore this year. The state is known to suffer losses worth thousands of crores every year on account of the floods.
Last year, around 17 lakh people were affected by the floods, and the Bihar government had sought Rs 3,600 crore from the Centre to compensate for the losses. The state had sought Rs 3,638 crore in 2024. This money was spent on flood relief and the damage caused by the floods.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, claims that proper measures have been put in place to deal with the floods this year. He said that floods cannot be prevented by human-induced measures. Excessive rainfall in Nepal can lead to floods in North Bihar and excessive rainfall in Jharkhand can lead to floods in South Bihar.
"We have stocked up on all the supplies needed in case of a flood. This time too, Bihar will not be spared from the rainwater from Nepal and other states. If there is excessive rainfall, flooding in Bihar is inevitable," he said.
However, an expert on water management, Mahendra Yadav, disclosed, "The water coming from Nepal is the biggest problem as it leads to floods in North Bihar. Every time there's a flood, there's talk of flood management with Nepal. Last year, the Centre even promised to allocate over Rs 11,000 crore for flood management, but no significant work has been done on the ground."
Mahendra stated that work on the river linking project has started in some areas, including the Kosi Mechi project, but no initiative has yet been taken to build dams. He said that the river linking project will increase the areas under irrigation, but to alleviate floods, the governments of Nepal and India will have to work on a larger project.
"This will require a huge amount of money. Unless large-scale work is done on how to use the water that comes from Nepal during the monsoon, North Bihar will not get relief from floods," he stressed.
The Kosi-Mechi project aims to connect the Kosi and Mechi rivers. Mechi is a tributary of the Mahananda River. The project’s total length is 117.50 km, which includes the 41.3 km long Eastern Kosi Main Canal. The project includes nine canal siphons, 28 head regulators, 14 siphon aqueducts, 42 road bridges, nine pipe culverts and nine cross regulators.
Sources disclosed that the 216 works to check soil erosion were carried out following a meeting of an Indo-Nepal committee. These works have been carried out in the basins of Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala Balan and Mahananda.
The Kosi River is known to cause maximum devastation as its basin is expanding every year, submerging a larger area during floods. A remote sensing study by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had pointed out that the river had submerged 815.12 km in 2015, which grew to 5503.65 km in 2020, impacting Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Darbhanga and Samastipur districts the most.
In the last budget, the Centre had announced a grant of Rs 11,500 crore for Bihar to manage floods, which included the inflow of water from Nepal. This year, the 11th meeting of the Joint Committee on the Kosi and Gandak Projects was held with Nepal on March 15.
Santosh Kumar Malla, Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, and Mitra Baral, Director General of the Water Resources and Irrigation Department chaired the meeting in which Nepal agreed to free the 35 km area under its jurisdiction of the Western Kosi Main Canal, the eastern and western embankments including the Kosi Barrage, the Gandak Barrage area in Valmiki Nagar and parts of the Western Main Canal of encroachment. Agreements were also reached on other issues, such as removal of electricity poles.
It was also agreed that Nepal would provide advance information about floods that would help in proper management. Sources disclosed that the strained relationship with Nepal over the last few years had hampered flood prevention efforts. They said that things are on track now.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government has received the approval of the Centre for two major irrigation projects costing worth Rs 1900 crore. These projects involve building a barrage on the Kamala Balan and repairing the Saran embankment. This will help irrigate thousands of hectares and help control floods.
Sources disclosed that the weir constructed on the Kamala River in Jaynagar could now be converted into a barrage, increasing irrigation facilities for 45,000 hectares in eight blocks of Madhubani: Jaynagar, Ladania, Basopatti, Harlakhi, Kaluahi, Madhavpur, Babu Rabji and Khajauli.
Sources added that the restoration of Saran main canal’s distribution system is also being done at a cost of Rs 1,150 crore. Work on the Kosi-Mechi river linking project is also underway. The Centre is providing 60% of the funding, while the Bihar government will provide the rest.
Experts say that Bihar experiences floods when heavy rainfall occurs in Nepal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Mahendra has raised a red flag on the Kosi River changing its course. He said the river has changed its course over 120 km in the last 2500 years. This year also it changed its course near the Veerpur Barrage putting significant pressure on the eastern embankment.
The Water Resources Department is attempting to restore the river to its original course by constructing a 2.5 km long channel. Vijay Chaudhary claimed that once the channel is complete, the Kosi will flow in its previous form.
The monsoon is expected to arrive in Bihar by June 12. The rainfall was only around 993 mm last year, which is below the normal of 1000 mm to 1224 mm in Bihar. This year, rains are expected to be 20% less. But precipitation in Nepal and neighbouring states will still be closely monitored.