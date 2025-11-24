Rabri Devi Seeks Transfer Of Four Scam Cases, Alleges Bias By Judge
The former Bihar CM alleges bias on part of the presiding judge, and has moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to transfer the four pending cases.
New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, accused in two scam-related cases, has requested that all four cases involving her and her family be transferred to another judge, citing concerns about impartiality.
According to Rabri Devi, the judge is biased and is conducting the trial in a predetermined manner. She has filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court, seeking the transfer of her cases from the court of Judge Vishal Gogne.
The cases before the judge include the Railway Tender Scam and the Land-For-Job Scam. On October 13, Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the Railway Tender Scam case.
In her plea, the former Bihar CM stated that Judge Gogne is hearing the cases against her and her family with a fixed mindset.
The application further states that during the proceedings, it appeared that the judge was assisting the prosecution and not acting impartially. Therefore, she has requested that all four cases be transferred to another judge, to ensure an independent trial.
On October 13, the court had ordered the framing of charges under IPC Sections 428, 120B and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the CBI’s Railway Tender Scam case.
During the hearing, when asked by the court, all three accused, Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, pleaded not guilty and said they would face trial.
Earlier, on February 28, the CBI had told the court that there was substantial evidence to prosecute the accused in the Railway Tender Scam.
Before that, on January 28, 2019, the court had granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the ED's case in the Railway Tender Scam, with a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. It followed bail for Lalu on January 19, 2019, in the CBI's case in the same scam.
The court had taken cognisance of the ED chargesheet on September 17, 2018. A total of 16 persons were made accused in the case, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, M/S Lara Project LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakraniya, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsiyan, M/S Sujata Hotel, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Rajiv Kumar Relan, and M/S Abhishek Finance Pvt Ltd.
