Rabri Devi Seeks Transfer Of Four Scam Cases, Alleges Bias By Judge

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, accused in two scam-related cases, has requested that all four cases involving her and her family be transferred to another judge, citing concerns about impartiality.

According to Rabri Devi, the judge is biased and is conducting the trial in a predetermined manner. She has filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court, seeking the transfer of her cases from the court of Judge Vishal Gogne.

The cases before the judge include the Railway Tender Scam and the Land-For-Job Scam. On October 13, Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the Railway Tender Scam case.

In her plea, the former Bihar CM stated that Judge Gogne is hearing the cases against her and her family with a fixed mindset.

The application further states that during the proceedings, it appeared that the judge was assisting the prosecution and not acting impartially. Therefore, she has requested that all four cases be transferred to another judge, to ensure an independent trial.