ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Flood Crisis: Natural Calamity Caused By Rains In Nepal, Neighbouring States; Is There A Permanent Solution?

While there are many reasons for floods in Bihar, the most significant is heavy rainfall in Nepal. Experts say heavy rainfall in Nepal, coupled with the rapid flow of rivers originating in the Himalayas and the accumulation of silt in Bihar's rivers, especially the Kosi, contribute to the worsening flood situation. Furthermore, the geographical conditions also contribute to the flooding.

This apart, heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh causes the water levels of the Son, Punpun, and Karmanasha rivers flowing in parts of southern Bihar to rise, causing waterlogging in the areas. This sometimes leads to floods, which can be devastating.

Heavy rainfall in Jharkhand causes the water levels of the Son, Punpun, and Lokayan rivers flowing in Bihar to rise. This affects Patna, Bhojpur, and Bhagalpur districts.

Experts say when heavy rainfall is reported in the plains of Uttar Pradesh and the hilly areas adjacent to Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries overflow. This causes floods in Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, and Bhagalpur. Similarly, when water is released from the Hathnikund Barrage, it rapidly enters the borders of Bihar, causing floods and devastation.

Many rivers flowing in Uttar Pradesh also flow into Bihar. When heavy rains occur in the neighbouring state and the water levels rise, it flows into Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, and West Champaran in Bihar. This results in the overflowing of the Ganga, Gandak, Ghaghra, Budhi Gandak and Karmanasha rivers.

Rain in Nepal causes the Kosi river to rise, affecting Supaul and Saharsa districts the most. Rising water levels in the Mahananda and Kanakayi affect Araria and Kishanganj. Similarly, the effect of a surge in water level of Kosi and Mahananda rivers is felt in Purnia, Katihar, and Madhepura. This apart, the Gandak river overflows in West Champaran, the Budhi Gandak river in East Champaran, the Bagmati in Sitamarhi, and the Kamala Balan river in Madhubani.

Most floods in Bihar are caused by Nepal from where many rivers flow into the state. Furthermore, floods in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand also cause devastation in many districts of Bihar.

2007: Floods in 22 districts killed 1,287 people. Over 24 million people were affected. Over 2,400 animals also died. 10 million hectares of agricultural land were severely affected. The United Nations declared it the worst flood in Bihar's history.

Floods cause immense damage to life and property in the state. A look at the major floods since 1987 indicates how devastating it has been for people.

At least 28 of Bihar's 38 districts are hit by floods every year. Of these, 21 are in North Bihar and seven in South Bihar. The districts most prone to floods include Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, East Champaran, West Champaran, Patna, and Bhojpur. Floods also affect Buxar, Nalanda, and Jehanabad.

Interestingly, floods aren't caused by rain in Bihar, but rather by precipitation in Nepal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. And the state government appears to have no plan to prevent this. Experts say that while talks with Nepal continue, nothing happens on the ground even as ordinary people bear the brunt of nature's fury.

File photo of people crossing a river in a boat (ETV Bharat)

The plains of Bihar are adjacent to Nepal. Rivers like the Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, and Kamala Balan enter Bihar through Nepal. Therefore, when it rains in the mountainous regions of the Himalayan nation, the water from the rivers flows to the surrounding areas of Bihar.

Of the rivers, the Kosi causes the maximum damage as many rivers from Nepal flow into the water body. Consequently, during heavy rains, the water level in the Kosi river rises significantly. This causes devastation in the Kosi-Purnia, Mithila, and Champaran regions.

A survey conducted by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Center between 2015 and 2020 revealed that 815.47 kilometres was submerged in water in 2015, 1553.75 kilometres in 2016, 3,596.49 kilometres in 2017, 16,507 kilometres in 2018, 481.5 kilometers in 2019, and 5,503.65 kilometres in 2020.

File photo of a road washed away by flood in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Siltation in Bihar's rivers is also a major cause of floods. Experts say that siltation in rivers raises the riverbed and reduces its water-holding capacity. When water levels rise, they rapidly overflow, breaching embankments, and water begins to flow into the plains. Rivers flowing from the mountainous regions of Nepal and the Himalayas carry soil, sand, and pebbles. As soon as they enter Bihar, the sediment settles at the bottom of the rivers due to the low slope. This silt causes the river bed to rise.

Dinesh Mishra, an engineer who has been working on rivers and floods for the last several decades, says it is a legacy of the British, and "we continue to carry it to this day. Earlier, people lived with the rivers. There were no embankments then".

Mishra said the height of the embankment is being continuously increased, causing more harm than good. "When there were no embankments, water used to spread everywhere, but to protect certain areas, the rivers were dammed. The effect of this is that any incoming water passes through the dam, bringing sand and gravel along with it. Due to the heavy sand, the river level gradually rises, reducing the capacity of the embankment. The dam is then raised further," he said.

File photo of a road washed away by flood in a village in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Mishra stated before the construction of the Farakka Barrage, the sand from the Ganga river used to flow into Bangladesh with the water, but after the construction of the barrage, the natural flow of the river was altered.

He said the government is working to come up with a solution but he is not aware of any discussions. Mishra said a dam was built in the Kosi region in 1963 and was raised by approximately 2 meters in 1985. It is believed that rivers carry five centimetres of sand every year. While embankments are being raised, the riverbed too is rising. "This has made no difference; instead, it has caused damage. Meanwhile, Nepal has not been consulted since 1963, despite the dam having broken seven or eight times during this period," he said.

Mishra said negotiations with Nepal have been on for decades, but no concrete solution has ever been found. "There is talk of building an 800-foot-high dam in Nepal's mountainous region to stop the water flow within Nepal. However, Nepal's condition for this is that arrangements for the rehabilitation of 60,000 people there must be ensured first, and necessary steps must be taken to ensure their livelihoods," he said.

To mitigate the flood disaster in Bihar, there are calls for river linking, but experts say that working on this while maintaining coordination between states is difficult. Moreover, each river has a different nature and character. Therefore, if this is not addressed seriously, the consequences could be more dangerous in the future, Mishra said.

File photo of a man sitting atop his thatched house in a flooded village (ETV Bharat)

He said the government spends a huge amount of money every year on flood prevention. In just six years, from 2020 to the present, more than Rs 5,100 crore has been spent on flood prevention. This year, nearly Rs 450 crore has been spent on flood relief, while Bihar suffers losses of thousands of crores annually, Mishra said.

In 2025, 1.7 million people were affected by floods, and the Bihar government demanded Rs 3,600 crore from the Centre to compensate for the flood damage. In 2024, the Bihar government also requested more than Rs 3,638 crore from the Centre to compensate for the flood damage.

This is a significant problem. In the last budget, the central government announced a grant of ₹11,500 crore to Bihar for flood management. "This amount will be used to manage floods, taking into account the inflow of water from Nepal. The 11th meeting of the Joint Committee on the Kosi and Gandak Projects was held in Kathmandu on April 30 and May 1. Problems related to both projects were discussed," Mishra said.

File photo of a river in spate (ETV Bharat)

According to the Water Resources Department, Nepal agreed to free the 35-kilometer Nepal portion of the Western Kosi Main Canal, the eastern and western embankments including the Kosi Barrage, the Gandak Barrage area in Balmiki Nagar, and parts of the Western Main Canal from encroachment. Agreements were also reached on other issues.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary floods in the state are caused by rains in Nepal and other neighbouring states. "We are fully prepared to deal with potential floods. From protecting embankments to stockpiling essential supplies for emergencies, our efforts have led to the formulation of a national silt policy," he said.

Chaudhary said not only the Kosi, but most rivers are changing their course, and it is a matter of great concern for the state government. "The government is serious about flood control. For the first time, a national policy on silt is being formulated, initiated by Bihar, and it is in its final stages," he said.

There is a growing demand for standardized rules for dredging rivers and reservoirs to prevent floods and increase water conservation capacity. The Bihar government has long been urging the Centre to formulate a national silt policy. Experts say this will improve flood control as well as storage capacity. Furthermore, the dredged silt can be used as fertilizer in farmers' fields and for construction purposes.

As per records, flood prevention efforts have been carried out at 216 locations in the basins of rivers like the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala Balan, and Mahananda at a cost of Rs 447.36 crore. A joint committee meeting of the India-Nepal Kosi and Gandak Project has already been held where the exchange of flood information between the two countries was discussed.

File photo of a flooded region in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The state government has already deployed embankment workers to monitor the 3,808-kilometre-long embankments in the state. A flood relief centre has been established which is operating 24 hours a day. A toll-free number, 18003456145, has been issued. This apart, two mobile numbers, 7463889706 and 7463889707, have also been released.

File photo of villagers crossing a swollen river (ETV Bharat)

Furthermore, flood forecasts for 42 locations along rivers like the Ganga, Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Adhwara, and Ghaghra, are being issued 72 hours in advance. A high-level government meeting was recently held regarding floods, and officials and engineers have been given specific instructions to deal with any eventuality.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, this year's monsoon is likely to be weak. In the last 10 years, rainfall has exceeded the standard only three times.