ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Flood Situation Grim, Over 47 Lakh Affected Across 15 Districts

A flood-affected woman travels on a makeshift boat made using a drum amid inundation in Raghopur village, under Kharik block, in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, on Friday, September 11, 2026 ( IANS )

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Friday, with more than 47.33 lakh people affected across 15 districts as the Ganga and its tributaries continued to flow above danger levels, triggering erosion and breaches in embankments, officials said.

At least four embankment breaches were reported from different parts of Bhagalpur district, they said, adding that while some have been repaired, restoration work is underway at the remaining sites.

A breach at the Brahmottar Dam in Gopalpur block was brought under control overnight with the help of a Water Resources Department technical team and locals, the district administration said in a statement.

At Dhobania Zamindari Dam in Rangra block, around 20 feet of the embankment eroded at about 4.30 am, causing floodwaters to enter alongside PWD Road No 14. Protective measures, including bamboo piling, sandbagging and plastic sheeting, are being undertaken, it said.

Breaches were also reported at Dhobania Dam on the Kalbalia River in Rangra Chowk and Budhiya Dam, part of the Sadopur ring embankment, in Bania Baisi panchayat, the administration said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigil over embankments. Choudhary, who is in charge of the Water Resources Department (WRD), said the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna has crossed its previous maximum recorded level of 2016 and is still rising.

"The rise has primarily been attributed to unexpectedly high discharge in the Son and Ghaghra rivers. While the Son is now receding, the Ghaghra has stabilised, and the situation is expected to improve over the next 24 hours," he said.

Choudhary said personnel have been deployed at vulnerable locations, and all possible measures were being taken to prevent floodwater from entering residential areas.