Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Inspects Rising Ganga Water Level, Directs Officials To Ensure Public Safety
The state Disaster Management Department urged people living on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert, avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Patna: The water level of the Ganga River is rising due to incessant rain in Bihar and is likely to breach the "highest flood mark" at Gandhi Ghat on Thursday night, an official said.
The state Disaster Management Department also urged people living on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.
"The water level in the swollen Ganga river is likely to breach the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Thursday night and at Hathidah in Mokama around noon on September 4," the official said.
The people have been advised not to bathe or swim in the river, undertake unnecessary boat rides or engage in other risky activities near the river, he said.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and directed officials to take necessary measures in view of the potential flood situation and ensure the safety of lives and property.
In a post shared on X, Choudhary said he inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and instructed the concerned officials to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.
माँ गंगा नदी के बढ़ते जलस्तर का निरीक्षण किया। संभावित बाढ़ की स्थिति को देखते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए, ताकि आमजन को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी ना हो एवं जान-माल की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जा सके। pic.twitter.com/Z456Uu3uCk— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 3, 2026
"Inspected the rising water level of the Mother Ganga River. Considering the potential flood situation, necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials so that the general public faces no kind of inconvenience and the safety of lives and property can be ensured," Choudhary said.
Water levels in several rivers in Bihar, including the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak, have risen rapidly following flash floods in Nepal, forcing residents of low-lying Diara areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.
"Residents should keep essential documents, medicines, mobile phones, torches, drinking water and other emergency supplies ready and be prepared to move to designated safe locations or relief camps if instructed by the administration," the department said in an advisory.
It urged people to only follow instructions issued by the administration and rescue teams in case of flooding. In an emergency, people can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or the local administration for assistance, the department said.
Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas have reported that floodwaters have entered homes and submerged roads, while livestock are facing shortages of fodder and shelter. Some residents have also alleged that relief materials have not reached them.
The flood situation in Bihar comes amid devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal. According to an official update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll from the flash floods has reached 1,252, while around 4,216 people remain missing as of September 3 noon.
The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction.
As water levels continue to rise in Bihar, residents of vulnerable riverine areas have sought immediate relief, including food, drinking water, shelter and fodder for livestock.
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