ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Inspects Rising Ganga Water Level, Directs Officials To Ensure Public Safety

Patna: The water level of the Ganga River is rising due to incessant rain in Bihar and is likely to breach the "highest flood mark" at Gandhi Ghat on Thursday night, an official said.

The state Disaster Management Department also urged people living on the riverbanks and in low-lying areas in Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.

"The water level in the swollen Ganga river is likely to breach the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Thursday night and at Hathidah in Mokama around noon on September 4," the official said.

The people have been advised not to bathe or swim in the river, undertake unnecessary boat rides or engage in other risky activities near the river, he said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and directed officials to take necessary measures in view of the potential flood situation and ensure the safety of lives and property.

In a post shared on X, Choudhary said he inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and instructed the concerned officials to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.