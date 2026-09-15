Bihar Received Less Than 30 Pc Of Rainfall This Year, But Still Facing Flood: CM
CM Samrat Choudhary said water levels in the Ganga, Sone and Gandak rivers had risen following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said Bihar received less than 30 per cent of rainfall so far this year, but is still suffering a devastating flood due to heavy downpour in bordering states and neighbouring Nepal.
Choudhary was speaking at a programme where he transferred Rs 579.23 crore in relief assistance to the bank accounts of 8.27 lakh flood-affected families in 15 districts, each receiving Rs 7,000. Around 49.72 lakh people have been affected by floods in the state, with several rivers flowing above their danger marks, the Disaster Management Department said.
Choudhary directed the district magistrates of the affected districts to prepare detailed reports on flood-related damage ahead of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit on Wednesday.
A central team led by Chouhan will visit the state to assess the flood situation. The chief minister said water levels in the Ganga, Sone and Gandak rivers had risen following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, besides incessant rain in the catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar.
"In reality, Bihar received less than 30 per cent of rainfall so far this year," Choudhary said, reiterating that the state government was making sustained efforts to find a permanent solution to its recurring flood problem.
The state witnessed breaches in embankments in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saran and some other places, but officials took immediate measures to address them, protect the embankments and ensure public safety, he said.
Officials have also been directed to repair damaged roads before Durga Puja and assess crop damage caused by the floods on priority, Choudhary said.
"Affected families and farmers should also be identified by the district administrations," he added.
According to the latest DMD bulletin, the Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghara at Darauli.
The administration was operating 1,089 community kitchens and 13 relief camps in the flood-affected areas. Accommodation, food, medical care and other essential facilities had been arranged for around 11,508 people, it said.
The Gandak barrage at Valmiki Nagar recorded a discharge of 81,800 cusecs at 10 am, while the Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded a discharge of 1,66,265 cusecs. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 teams of the SDRF have been deployed to assist in relief and rescue operations.
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