ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Surveys Flood-Hit Areas Of Bihar, Assures All Help From Centre

Patna: A team led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday surveyed flood-affected areas of Bihar and assured the state of assistance.

Chauhan said he was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to survey the affected areas in the state. "Bihar government’s work is really satisfactory. Crops and houses have suffered damages. Livestock died too. After assessing all damages, we will make every preparation to ensure that the state receives all help from the Centre,” he said.

Chouhan, accompanied by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other officials, inspected crop and infrastructure damage in Vaishali district. The two leaders travelled by tractor and boat to reach flood-hit areas around Hajipur. They also conducted an aerial and ground survey to assess damage to villages, crops, roads and houses.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary serving cooked food to affected people (ETV Bharat)

Later, Chouhan visited 'Samvad' at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna and held a high-level review meeting on disaster management, relief operations and assistance for farmers with Choudhary and senior state officials. He later left for Munger and visited a relief camp at Nawabgarhi.