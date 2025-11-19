Bihar: FIR Against Woman In Muzaffarpur For Sharing Fake Video To Incite Post-Poll Unrest
Cyber police found the video posted by the woman on X, claiming that the youth protests after the Bihar results were completely fake and misleading.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: After the Bihar Assembly Election results, a fake video of alleged protests in Muzaffarpur is going viral on social media. Through this video, an attempt was made to incite violence. Cyber police have taken strict action in the case.
Police stated that this was an attempt to disrupt law and order in Bihar, similar to recent Gen Z-style violent protests in Nepal.
An FIR has been filed by the Muzaffarpur Cyber Police Station against a young woman on charges of conspiracy, and further action is underway.
According to the cyber police, the woman uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that young people were protesting on the streets of Bihar after the election results. During the investigation, the cyber cell found the video to be completely fake and misleading.
Fake Video Posted Intentionally?
ASI Dayal Narayan Singh from the Cyber Police Station filed the FIR. He said the fake video was circulated as genuine protest footage, aiming to spread rumours and provoke unrest, hatred and possible riots.
He added, “The information was received from the district social media monitoring cell about the misleading video that had been posted from the woman’s account. After verification, an FIR has been lodged.”
Police Begin Action
Calling the matter serious, police have taken action. Officers noted that during election periods, such attempts can disturb public peace and provoke mass hysteria. The cyber police station continues to investigate.
What Happened In Nepal?
ASI Singh added that during the recent violent protests in Nepal, large numbers of fake and provocative videos were shared. Nineteen people were killed in the violence. The style and presentation of the woman's video resembled those of the Nepal clips, as if to create a similar situation in Bihar.
Also Read:
- As Bihar's Voters Return To Work In Other States, Labourers, Experts, Weigh In On Challenges Before The NDA Government
- Urge Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If My Parents Subjected To Mental Harassment: Tej Pratap
- NDA Grapples With Partners' Demand For The Post Of Assembly Speaker And Share In The Bihar Government