ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: FIR Against Woman In Muzaffarpur For Sharing Fake Video To Incite Post-Poll Unrest

Muzaffarpur cyber unit probes an online video found to be fake and aimed at inciting tension after the election outcome. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: After the Bihar Assembly Election results, a fake video of alleged protests in Muzaffarpur is going viral on social media. Through this video, an attempt was made to incite violence. Cyber police have taken strict action in the case.

Police stated that this was an attempt to disrupt law and order in Bihar, similar to recent Gen Z-style violent protests in Nepal.

An FIR has been filed by the Muzaffarpur Cyber Police Station against a young woman on charges of conspiracy, and further action is underway.

According to the cyber police, the woman uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that young people were protesting on the streets of Bihar after the election results. During the investigation, the cyber cell found the video to be completely fake and misleading.

Fake Video Posted Intentionally?

ASI Dayal Narayan Singh from the Cyber Police Station filed the FIR. He said the fake video was circulated as genuine protest footage, aiming to spread rumours and provoke unrest, hatred and possible riots.