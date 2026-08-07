Bihar Exports 18 Tonnes Of Superfood Makhana To Australia; Last Week It Had Exported 7 Tonnes To Canada
The Agriculture Minister asserted that sending the consignment will strengthen PM Modi’s pitch for ‘local to global’, ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Patna: Bihar dispatched a consignment of 18 tonnes of makhana (foxnut or gorgon nut) to Australia, which has emerged as a huge connoisseur of the ‘superfood’, on Friday. Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha flagged off seven container-loads of the popped nuts from the Sikandarpur industrial area in Bihta, around 40km west of the state capital.
“This is not just an export of makhana, but an opportunity to present the rich legacy of the Mithila culture, the hard labour of the farmers of the state, and the potential of Bihar’s agriculture before the world,” Vijay said on the occasion.
The agriculture minister asserted that sending the consignment will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for ‘local to global’, ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbha (self-dependent) Bharat’. He also pointed out that the GI (Geographical Indication) tag for makhana grown in the Mithila region has helped provide it global recognition.
According to agriculture department officials, the export was undertaken in collaboration with the Jitban Supply Chain at the industrial area. The consignment will first be taken to the inland dry port at Bihta and then moved by rail to Kolkata for shipment via the sea route to Australia.
Prior to the flagging off ceremony, Vijay inspected the makhana processing and packaging unit in the industrial area. He also interacted with the workers there to learn the nitty-gritty of safe packaging practices. Vijay also met makhana cultivators from Darbhanga, Purnea, Araria, Katihar and other districts on the occasion. They demanded government assistance in farming, adequate remuneration, and benefits of the welfare schemes.
“Makhana farming is my family's main occupation. We invest our own capital in cultivation, but have been unable to receive benefits of any government schemes,” a Makhana farmer, Ambika Devi, told the minister. Another makhana cultivator, Rajkumar Singh, raised the issue of problems in selling the produce.
“We have to sell our produce at low rates to traders due to the absence of proper market and marketing facilities. The state government should help resolve this situation. We are happy that makhana is being sent to foreign countries, but we are still not getting the benefits of government-aided schemes in this field,” Rajkumar said.
Responding to the issues raised by the farmers, the agriculture minister recounted the various welfare schemes being run for them and assured that they would be properly implemented.
Last week, Bihar exported 7 tonnes of makhana to Canada via the sea route, marking a significant step in promoting one of the most famous agricultural produce of the state in global markets. It was dispatched from the Mundra port in Gujarat.
Makhana is the popped seed of an aquatic plant – Euryale ferox — grown in still water or water bodies like ponds, lakes, ditches and wetlands. Its cultivation is still done in the traditional, centuries-old, labour-intensive way.
Makhana is considered a superfood owing to its remarkable nutritional and medicinal value. It is low in calories, fat, and sodium, and has a low glycemic index, but is rich in magnesium and potassium. It is a nutrient-dense item packed with protein, calcium, antioxidants, and fibre.
Bihar accounts for around 80 to 90 per cent of makhana produced in the country. It is currently cultivated on around 35,000 hectares spread across several districts, including Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and others, though the area is expected to rise in the coming months. The total popped makhana production is estimated to be around 33,000 tonnes.
The National Research Centre for Makhana is functional at Darbhanga, distributing high-yield seeds and teaching water, nutrient efficient cultivation techniques. The Centre has also constituted a Makhana Board to help pro-farmer trade of the superfood, which received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag in 2022.
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