ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Exports 18 Tonnes Of Superfood Makhana To Australia; Last Week It Had Exported 7 Tonnes To Canada

Bihar agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha inspecting the makhana packaging and processing facilities at the Sikandarpur industrial area at Bihta in Patna district on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar dispatched a consignment of 18 tonnes of makhana (foxnut or gorgon nut) to Australia, which has emerged as a huge connoisseur of the ‘superfood’, on Friday. Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha flagged off seven container-loads of the popped nuts from the Sikandarpur industrial area in Bihta, around 40km west of the state capital.

“This is not just an export of makhana, but an opportunity to present the rich legacy of the Mithila culture, the hard labour of the farmers of the state, and the potential of Bihar’s agriculture before the world,” Vijay said on the occasion.

The agriculture minister asserted that sending the consignment will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for ‘local to global’, ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atmanirbha (self-dependent) Bharat’. He also pointed out that the GI (Geographical Indication) tag for makhana grown in the Mithila region has helped provide it global recognition.

Bihar agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha listening to the woes of makhana farmers, who came from different districts (ETV Bharat)

According to agriculture department officials, the export was undertaken in collaboration with the Jitban Supply Chain at the industrial area. The consignment will first be taken to the inland dry port at Bihta and then moved by rail to Kolkata for shipment via the sea route to Australia.

Prior to the flagging off ceremony, Vijay inspected the makhana processing and packaging unit in the industrial area. He also interacted with the workers there to learn the nitty-gritty of safe packaging practices. Vijay also met makhana cultivators from Darbhanga, Purnea, Araria, Katihar and other districts on the occasion. They demanded government assistance in farming, adequate remuneration, and benefits of the welfare schemes.

“Makhana farming is my family's main occupation. We invest our own capital in cultivation, but have been unable to receive benefits of any government schemes,” a Makhana farmer, Ambika Devi, told the minister. Another makhana cultivator, Rajkumar Singh, raised the issue of problems in selling the produce.