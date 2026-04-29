ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Executive Officer Shot Dead, Municipal Chairman Critical In Daring Bhagalpur Office Attack

Bhagalpur: In a daring attack, armed assailants stormed the office of Sultanganj Nagar Parishad at Bhagalpur District of Bihar, on Tuesday, killing executive officer (EO) Krishna Bhushan Kumar and critically injuring municipal chairman Raj Kumar Guddu.

The attack happened at about 4:00 PM, when the chairman and EO were in their respective rooms attending to official duties. The attackers were between three and five in number, rode on motorcycles, rushed inside the office, and started shooting randomly, causing a panic situation inside the office.

According to an eyewitness, Ranjit Kumar, at the time of the incident, the chairman and the executive officer (EO) were seated in their respective chambers within the Nagar Parishad office. Other individuals were also present in the office, and members of the standing committee were seated inside as well. Suddenly, a group of three to five criminals arrived on motorcycles and barged directly into the office premises.

"The criminals began firing indiscriminately. The moment the sound of gunshots rang out, chaos erupted within the office. We all immediately rushed toward the scene. Upon reaching there, we found that the chairman and the EO were critically wounded. We then immediately lifted both injured men and rushed them to a hospital for treatment," recounted Kumar.