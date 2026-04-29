Bihar: Executive Officer Shot Dead, Municipal Chairman Critical In Daring Bhagalpur Office Attack
The attackers were between three and five in number, rode on motorcycles, rushed inside the office, and started shooting randomly, causing panic inside the office.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:18 AM IST
Bhagalpur: In a daring attack, armed assailants stormed the office of Sultanganj Nagar Parishad at Bhagalpur District of Bihar, on Tuesday, killing executive officer (EO) Krishna Bhushan Kumar and critically injuring municipal chairman Raj Kumar Guddu.
The attack happened at about 4:00 PM, when the chairman and EO were in their respective rooms attending to official duties. The attackers were between three and five in number, rode on motorcycles, rushed inside the office, and started shooting randomly, causing a panic situation inside the office.
According to an eyewitness, Ranjit Kumar, at the time of the incident, the chairman and the executive officer (EO) were seated in their respective chambers within the Nagar Parishad office. Other individuals were also present in the office, and members of the standing committee were seated inside as well. Suddenly, a group of three to five criminals arrived on motorcycles and barged directly into the office premises.
"The criminals began firing indiscriminately. The moment the sound of gunshots rang out, chaos erupted within the office. We all immediately rushed toward the scene. Upon reaching there, we found that the chairman and the EO were critically wounded. We then immediately lifted both injured men and rushed them to a hospital for treatment," recounted Kumar.
"During the incident, the executive officer displayed immense courage by confronting the criminals and attempting to stop them. CCTV footage clearly shows that he struggled with the perpetrators for a considerable period. In the course of this struggle, the criminals opened fire on him as well. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries," said Pramod Yadav, SSP, Bhagalpur.
Both the victims were immediately taken to Mayaganj for further treatment. Kumar was shot thrice and died during transit due to injuries. On the other hand, the chairman is in very critical condition. According to preliminary reports, this incident could be a result of long-term “personal rivalry” within the local municipal administration. The SSP said, ”Special teams have been constituted to arrest those responsible for this crime." As per SSP Yadav, "CCTV camera footage shows the presence of two criminals."
This has caused a huge political controversy. The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the Nitish Kumar administration, saying there is no law and order. On ‘X’, he said that due to the influence of the BJP, even criminals feel confident about killing people in the government office itself.
The police have put up barricades in the area, and reinforcements have also been brought in to stop any kind of escalation of tension in Sultanganj.