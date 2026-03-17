Bihar Encounter: Constable Martyred, Two Criminals Killed In Motihari; Search On For Absconding Aides
An encounter in Motihari leaves one STF Jawan dead, and two criminals killed. Police recovered weapons and intensified the search for absconding associates.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Motihari: A Special Task Force (STF) constable was martyred while two criminals were killed in a late-night encounter in Bihar's Motihari district. Police said that the gunfight took place around 2.30 AM in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ramdiha village under the Chakia police station limits.
The deceased constable has been identified as Shriram Yadav. The two criminals killed in the encounter were Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey, both residents of the Chakia area and known offenders with multiple cases registered against them under the Arms Act.
According to police officials, the operation was launched after the Additional Station House Officer of Chakia police station received a threatening phone call from a Nepal-based number two days ago. The callers, identifying themselves as Kundan and Priyanshu, openly challenged the police and threatened to kill 10 to 15 personnel in an encounter.
The threat created panic within the police department, prompting immediate action. Using technical surveillance and call tracing, the police located the accused in Ramdiha village. A joint team of local police and STF personnel then moved in to surround the area.
As the police team cordoned off the village, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire. The police retaliated, leading to a fierce gun battle that lasted around 15 to 20 minutes. During the exchange, both Kundan and Priyanshu were shot dead. However, STF constable Shriram Yadav sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors, police officials said.
Police officials said an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of live ammunition were recovered from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were involved in illegal arms smuggling and operated in areas along the India-Nepal border.
Senior officials, including the Champaran Range DIG and Motohari Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, rushed to the spot after the incident. They reviewed the situation and directed teams to intensify search operations in the area.
Police suspect that three to four associates of the deceased criminals managed to escape during the encounter and fled into the nearby forest areas. Search operations and raids are currently underway to trace and arrest them. Security has also been tightened along the Nepal border.
Prabhat and Motihari District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal visited the family of Shriram Yadav and assured them of all possible assistance, including financial support.
Yadav is survived by his wife and two young children. Local residents said that Ramdiha village had long been a shelter for criminal activities, especially due to its proximity to the Nepal border.
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