ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Encounter: Constable Martyred, Two Criminals Killed In Motihari; Search On For Absconding Aides

Motihari: A Special Task Force (STF) constable was martyred while two criminals were killed in a late-night encounter in Bihar's Motihari district. Police said that the gunfight took place around 2.30 AM in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ramdiha village under the Chakia police station limits.

The deceased constable has been identified as Shriram Yadav. The two criminals killed in the encounter were Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey, both residents of the Chakia area and known offenders with multiple cases registered against them under the Arms Act.

According to police officials, the operation was launched after the Additional Station House Officer of Chakia police station received a threatening phone call from a Nepal-based number two days ago. The callers, identifying themselves as Kundan and Priyanshu, openly challenged the police and threatened to kill 10 to 15 personnel in an encounter.

The threat created panic within the police department, prompting immediate action. Using technical surveillance and call tracing, the police located the accused in Ramdiha village. A joint team of local police and STF personnel then moved in to surround the area.

As the police team cordoned off the village, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire. The police retaliated, leading to a fierce gun battle that lasted around 15 to 20 minutes. During the exchange, both Kundan and Priyanshu were shot dead. However, STF constable Shriram Yadav sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors, police officials said.