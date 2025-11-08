ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections - Will Former MPs In Fray Deliver This Time?

Polling staff arrive to deposit sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the market committee complex as the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concludes, in Muzaffarpur district, Thursday, November 6. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: Several former MPs are in the fray for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, for which polling will be held on November 11 for 122 seats. Some of them were in the fray in the first phase of polling as well.

The sole objective of the political parties in fielding former MPs in the assembly elections is to gain an advantage in their areas of influence. It remains to be seen how many of them are able to deliver this time.

Former Janata Dal (United) MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi is contesting from Jehanabad. He was an elected MP from Jehanabad in 2019 but lost the last Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Santosh Kushwaha, a former JDU MP from Purnia, has joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest the assembly elections from Dhamdaha against JDU’s Leshi Singh. Kushwaha had won consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 but lost in 2024.

On the other hand, former JDU MP from Sitamarhi, Sunil Kumar Pintu, is now contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sitamarhi assembly constituency. He was denied a Lok Sabha ticket in 2024, and his differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar grew over the issue of caste census, and he entered the saffron fold.

Meanwhile, former RJD MP from Araria, Sarfaraz Alam, is this time in the fray as a Jan Suraj candidate on the Jokihat seat. His entry has made the contest in the Seemanchal region interesting.

On the other hand, JDU has fielded former RJD MP Bulo Mandal from Gopalpur.