Bihar Elections - Will Former MPs In Fray Deliver This Time?
Political parties aim to cash in on their individual influence on various assembly constituencies.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Patna: Several former MPs are in the fray for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, for which polling will be held on November 11 for 122 seats. Some of them were in the fray in the first phase of polling as well.
The sole objective of the political parties in fielding former MPs in the assembly elections is to gain an advantage in their areas of influence. It remains to be seen how many of them are able to deliver this time.
Former Janata Dal (United) MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi is contesting from Jehanabad. He was an elected MP from Jehanabad in 2019 but lost the last Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Santosh Kushwaha, a former JDU MP from Purnia, has joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest the assembly elections from Dhamdaha against JDU’s Leshi Singh. Kushwaha had won consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 but lost in 2024.
On the other hand, former JDU MP from Sitamarhi, Sunil Kumar Pintu, is now contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sitamarhi assembly constituency. He was denied a Lok Sabha ticket in 2024, and his differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar grew over the issue of caste census, and he entered the saffron fold.
Meanwhile, former RJD MP from Araria, Sarfaraz Alam, is this time in the fray as a Jan Suraj candidate on the Jokihat seat. His entry has made the contest in the Seemanchal region interesting.
On the other hand, JDU has fielded former RJD MP Bulo Mandal from Gopalpur.
In the first phase, former BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav, former JDU MP Ashwamedh Devi, former MP Munajir Hasan and former MP Veena Devi were in the fray from Danapur, Samastipur, Munger and Mokama, respectively.
Most of the former MPs contesting the assembly elections had faced defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Some of them were not given the tickets in 2024. They have now been given a chance to contest the assembly polls.
Political observer Arun Pandey pointed out, "Nitish Kumar has fielded many of his former MPs because they have a strong hold. His candidates can also benefit the party in terms of caste equations. The RJD has also fielded its strong leaders who are former MPs because it wants to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister."
He further said that individual and caste equations are crucial in the Bihar elections. Former MPs have a strong influence and hold over the people in their area, which will certainly be beneficial to the respective parties.
At times, parties field their sitting legislatures to contest the parliamentary polls. The recent examples from Bihar include Jitan Ram Manjhi, who contested from Gaya and Surendra Yadav from Jehanabad. Both of them won the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
Political observer Bholanath disclosed that a Lok Sabha seat encompasses several assembly constituencies where an MP has influence. Referring to Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, a former JDU MP now contesting from Jehanabad, and Ramkripal Yadav was in fray from Danapur, he said, “When such leaders contest assembly elections, the party benefits. That's why parties resort to such tactics.”