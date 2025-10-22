ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections | Ticket Distribution Reveals Political Parties Barring Left Knee Deep In Nepotism

Patna: Nepotism and dynasty politics are on full display in Bihar as most of the parties, barring the Left, have allocated tickets for contesting to the family members of the leaders. These parties have given up to 25% of the tickets to the family members of the leaders.

A keen observer of polls, Rajiv Kumar, while recalling the stand of the renowned socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who opposed nepotism in politics, underlined that socialism views the entire society as one family. But in Bihar, the politicians and the parties claiming to follow Lohia's path have turned nepotism into a weapon to win the elections. He said that no party is immune to this phenomenon.

"All political parties talk about shunning nepotism, but when it comes to implementing, they are nowhere to be seen. All of them have worked to protect nepotism even in the 2025 assembly elections. These include those that claim to be following the principles of Dr Lohia," he said. ​

The biggest example often being cited is that of the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, where apart from the patriarch, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav call the shots within the party. Lalu had also fielded his daughter Rohini Acharya in the last Lok Sabha elections from Chhapra. But this time, the party is cautious as no other member except Tejashwi is contesting on the RJD symbol. But other than the 'first family' of RJD, a large number of the 143 candidates from the RJD are associated with the political families in some capacity or the other.

Osama, who is the son of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, has been nominated from Raghunathpur and Shivani Shukla, the daughter of former MLA Munna Shukla from Lalganj. Kaushal Yadav is contesting from Nawada, while his wife Purnima Yadav, has been fielded from Govindganj.

The party has also given a ticket to former union minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi's son Faraz Fatmi from Keoti, Rajya Sabha member Faiyaz Ahmed's son Asif Ahmed from Bisfi and former minister Sameer Magaseth's son Rajkumar Mahaseth from Madhubani.

The other RJD contestants from political families include Rahul Sharma from Jehanabad, Rahul Tiwari from Shahpur, Bharat Mandal from Laukha, Dr. Sanjeev from Parbatta, Smita Purve from Parihar, Alok Mehta from Ujiarpur, Shahnawaz Alam from Jokihat, Rishi Singh from Obra, Navneet Jha from Sheohar, Rajneesh Yadav from Kahalgaon and Ajit Singh from Ramgarh.

The case with Congress is also pretty much the same. The party has nominated former union minister Lalit Narayan Mishra's grandson Rishi Mishra from Jale and former union minister Kedar Pandey's grandson Shashwat Kedar from Narkatiaganj. The other party contestants from political families include Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad and the state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba.

The BJP has also displayed the same tendency of promoting dynasty politics and nepotism. Candidates like Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Navin and Nitish Mishra are known to have established their influence in Bihar politics due to dynastic politics. Furthermore, Sanjeev Chaurasia, son of former Governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia is contesting from Digha, Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Railway Minister Digvijay Singh from Jamui, Vishal, son of former MLA Sunil Pandey from Tarari, Rakesh Ojha, son of former BJP Vice President Visheshwar Ojha from Shahpur, Trivikram Singh, son of former state president Gopal Narayan Singh from Aurangabad, Rana Randhir Singh, son of former MLA Sitaram Singh from Madhuban, Rama Nishad, wife of former MP Ajay Nishad from Aurai, Manoj Sharma, son of former MLA Devkant Sharma from Arwal and Sunil Pintu, son of former MLA Baidyanath Prasad from Sitamarhi.