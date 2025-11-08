ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections Phase 1 Final Turnout Is 65.08 Percent, Highest Ever In State

An artist gives final touches to a voter awareness mural on the wall, in Patna. | File photo ( ANI )

Patna: Bihar has recorded a final turnout of 65.08 percent in the first phase of Assembly elections held on Thursday (November 6), according to the fresh data released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. This is the highest ever turnout in an election phase in the state. Until this phase, the highest turnout during an Assembly election was 62.57 during the 2000 elections. In Lok Sabha elections, the highest ever voter turnout in Bihar was 64.6 per cent in 1998. Phase 1 saw elections in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts of Bihar, the third most populated state in the country. Muzaffarpur district, comprising 11 assembly constituencies, recorded the highest 71.81 percent turnout, while Patna district, with 14 assembly constituencies, logged the lowest 59.02 percent turnout. "The final voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was 65.08 percent. Voting for the first phase of Bihar elections took place on November 6, 2025, in 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts. The state's average voter turnout was 57.29 percent in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections and 56.28 percent in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections," read an official ECI communique.