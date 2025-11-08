Bihar Elections Phase 1 Final Turnout Is 65.08 Percent, Highest Ever In State
Muzaffarpur district recorded the highest 71.81 percent turnout, while Patna district saw the lowest 59.02 percent turnout.
Patna: Bihar has recorded a final turnout of 65.08 percent in the first phase of Assembly elections held on Thursday (November 6), according to the fresh data released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.
This is the highest ever turnout in an election phase in the state. Until this phase, the highest turnout during an Assembly election was 62.57 during the 2000 elections. In Lok Sabha elections, the highest ever voter turnout in Bihar was 64.6 per cent in 1998.
On November 6, 2025, the first phase of voting was conducted on 121 assembly general constituencies across 18 districts of Bihar.
Phase 1 saw elections in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts of Bihar, the third most populated state in the country. Muzaffarpur district, comprising 11 assembly constituencies, recorded the highest 71.81 percent turnout, while Patna district, with 14 assembly constituencies, logged the lowest 59.02 percent turnout.
"The final voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was 65.08 percent. Voting for the first phase of Bihar elections took place on November 6, 2025, in 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts. The state's average voter turnout was 57.29 percent in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections and 56.28 percent in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections," read an official ECI communique.
"In the first phase, no complaint was made by any candidate or political party in all 121 assembly seats and no demand for repoll was made," the ECI said.
The decision was taken by the poll panel after no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations.
"The ECI has issued consolidated instructions on the post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents to strengthen transparency and detect even subtle malpractices at polling stations and recommend repolls if required. All candidates were informed in advance about the date, time and venue of scrutiny," the poll panel said, mentioning the Phase I of the Bihar polls.
Accordingly, scrutiny of documents was conducted smoothly in all 121 Assembly Constituencies, which went to polls in Phase-I of the Bihar Assembly elections in the presence of 121 Returning Officers (RO) and 121 General Observers (GO) appointed by the Commission. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process, it said.
"After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the polling stations and no re-poll was recommended in Phase-I of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections," the poll panel said.
The second phase of polling is scheduled to take place on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
