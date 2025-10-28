ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: 27 RJD Leaders Including 2 MLAs Expelled For Working Against Party

Among the 27 expelled leaders are MLAs Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur).

Bihar Elections 27 RJD Leaders Including 2 MLAs Expelled For Working Against Party
RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav | File photo (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:56 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled 27 leaders — including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC — for anti-party activities and defying the organisation's ideology in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to a statement by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership. “The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or Mahagathbandhan nominees", the statement said.

The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators — Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav — and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended. Other prominent leaders expelled include Ritu Jaiswal, Akshay Lal Yadav, Ram Sakha Mahto, Avneesh Kumar, Bhagat Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Sanjay Rai, Kumar Gaurav and Rajeev Kushwaha, among others.

Reacting to this, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and RJD." The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Recently, the Bihar unit of the BJP also expelled six party leaders, including Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav, for indulging in "anti-party activities". According to a party statement issued on Sunday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLA, were suspended from the party's primary membership.

"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," it said.

Others expelled from the party were Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary.

Read More

  1. Sitting MLA Among 16 Rebel Leaders Expelled From JD(U) In Poll-Bound Bihar
  2. Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Promises Allowance Hike, Pension, Insurance Among Other Sops For Panchayat Reps

TAGGED:

BIHAR ELECTIONS
RJD
MLAS EXPELLED FROM PARTY
TEJASHWI YADAV
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.