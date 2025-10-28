Bihar Elections: 27 RJD Leaders Including 2 MLAs Expelled For Working Against Party
Among the 27 expelled leaders are MLAs Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur).
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:56 AM IST
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled 27 leaders — including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC — for anti-party activities and defying the organisation's ideology in the Bihar assembly elections.
According to a statement by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership. “The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or Mahagathbandhan nominees", the statement said.
The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators — Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav — and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended. Other prominent leaders expelled include Ritu Jaiswal, Akshay Lal Yadav, Ram Sakha Mahto, Avneesh Kumar, Bhagat Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Sanjay Rai, Kumar Gaurav and Rajeev Kushwaha, among others.
Reacting to this, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and RJD." The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
Recently, the Bihar unit of the BJP also expelled six party leaders, including Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav, for indulging in "anti-party activities". According to a party statement issued on Sunday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLA, were suspended from the party's primary membership.
"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," it said.
Others expelled from the party were Sunny Yadav, Shravan Kushwaha, Uttam Choudhary, Maruti Nandan Maruti and Pawan Choudhary.
Read More