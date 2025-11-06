ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025: Youth Caught 'Distributing Cash' In Darbhanga; BJP, Opposition Trade Blame

Darbhanga: Hours before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections kicked off, tension gripped Sirua village in Darbhanga district's Hayaghat constituency late on Wednesday night after locals caught a youth allegedly distributing cash among voters.

Sources said Baheri police reached the scene after receiving information and recovered nearly Rs 89,000 in cash along with posters and brochures related to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Ramchandra Prasad Sah's campaign. The youth was subsequently detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

According to villagers, the detained person was an associate of Ajay Kumar Rai, who happens to be the brother-in-law of BJP MLA Ramchandra Prasad Sah. They alleged that the money was being distributed on Rai's instructions to influence the voters.

Suraj Kumar Gupta, Baheri Police Station incharge, confirmed the detention and cash seizure, and said the detained person failed to give a satisfactory explanation about the cash or its source during police interrogation.

"We received information that an attempt was being made to distribute cash in the village. We have detained the youth and an investigation is underway. Approximately Rs 90,000 cash and campaign material were recovered from him. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, and if any violations are found, strict action will be taken," Gupta said.