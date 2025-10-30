ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Recalls Brutal Golu Murder Case During RJD's 'Jungle Raj' At Bihar Rally

Muzaffarpur: Launching a scathing attack on the erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as 'Jungle Raj', recalling the infamous 'Golu' kidnapping and murder case of 2001.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, PM Modi said, "We can recall the days of Jungle Raj and how dangerous the situation used to be. The people of Muzaffarpur can never forget the Golu kidnapping case that occurred during the RJD regime here in 2001. A little child was kidnapped in broad daylight while going to school. The criminals demanded a huge sum of money as ransom and when the family could not pay, RJD's minions dismembered the child and killed him."

Comparing the governance of Bihar in the past with the present, PM alleged that the RJD's regime was 'Jungle Raj' that was marked by frequent kidnappings, loot and fear while NDA's focus is on development.

The Golu kidnapping case, which was reopened by the police after 23 years in 2024, had sparked outrage in the city two decades ago. On September 20, 2001, Golu was on his way to school with his two sisters when criminals abducted him from a rickshaw on the Jail Road area and took him away in a Maruti. A ransom was then demanded. Golu was the son of a bank employee in Nagar police station area.