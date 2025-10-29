ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025 | Cybercrime And Exam Scandals Overshadow The Rich Heritage Of Nalanda

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Samastipur district, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 ( PTI )

By Pranav Chaudhary Nalanda: Nearly 500 years before Oxford University was founded, India's Nalanda University was home to nine million books and attracted at least 10,000 students from around the world. In complete antithesis to the legacy of being a prime seat of learning, Nalanda in today's Bihar carries the dubious distinction of turning into an epicentre of exam paper leak and cyber crime. The black spot on Nalanda can be traced back to 2003-04 when Dr Kumar Suman Singh alias Ranjit Don, a resident of the district's Hilsa block, came under the lens as the CAT paper leak kingpin. Ranjit had allegedly helped hundreds of aspirants secure admission to institutions like IIM, AIIMS, medical colleges, and get jobs in banks across the country. The CBI had submitted its chargesheet against Singh in the CAT scam, but that did not stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha elections of 2004. Ranjit contested the election from Begusarai constituency as an independent candidate and not only secured more than 60,000 votes, but also the third position after Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the Janata Dal (United) and Krishna Sahi of the Congress. File - Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 (PTI) Leaks and Ballots Ranjit, born in a family owning a small piece of land at Khaddi Lodipur village in Hilsa block, went on to become a man almost wiped out the reliability of India's top institutions of management studies. Political aspirations kept running deep, and his wife Deepika contested the 2015 Assembly elections from Hilsa Assembly seat on a LJP ticket and was pitted against RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav alias Atri Muni. This time also Deepika was slated to contest, but it did not materialise. Another key player of the paper leak scam, who hailed from Nalanda's Nagarnausa during 2012-13, was Sanjiv Mukhia. His wife, Mamta Devi, also contested the Assembly elections from the Harnaut Assembly seat on a LJP ticket in the 2020 polls.