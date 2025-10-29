Bihar Elections 2025 | Cybercrime And Exam Scandals Overshadow The Rich Heritage Of Nalanda
Voting for the Bihar Elections will take place on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14
Published : October 29, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
By Pranav Chaudhary
Nalanda: Nearly 500 years before Oxford University was founded, India's Nalanda University was home to nine million books and attracted at least 10,000 students from around the world. In complete antithesis to the legacy of being a prime seat of learning, Nalanda in today's Bihar carries the dubious distinction of turning into an epicentre of exam paper leak and cyber crime.
The black spot on Nalanda can be traced back to 2003-04 when Dr Kumar Suman Singh alias Ranjit Don, a resident of the district's Hilsa block, came under the lens as the CAT paper leak kingpin. Ranjit had allegedly helped hundreds of aspirants secure admission to institutions like IIM, AIIMS, medical colleges, and get jobs in banks across the country. The CBI had submitted its chargesheet against Singh in the CAT scam, but that did not stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha elections of 2004. Ranjit contested the election from Begusarai constituency as an independent candidate and not only secured more than 60,000 votes, but also the third position after Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the Janata Dal (United) and Krishna Sahi of the Congress.
Leaks and Ballots
Ranjit, born in a family owning a small piece of land at Khaddi Lodipur village in Hilsa block, went on to become a man almost wiped out the reliability of India's top institutions of management studies. Political aspirations kept running deep, and his wife Deepika contested the 2015 Assembly elections from Hilsa Assembly seat on a LJP ticket and was pitted against RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav alias Atri Muni. This time also Deepika was slated to contest, but it did not materialise.
Another key player of the paper leak scam, who hailed from Nalanda's Nagarnausa during 2012-13, was Sanjiv Mukhia. His wife, Mamta Devi, also contested the Assembly elections from the Harnaut Assembly seat on a LJP ticket in the 2020 polls.
Recalling Mamta's campaign, local resident Ram Babu Singh said, "Mamta hails from the same Nagarnausa area in Nalanda and was elected a Mukhia of the Bhuthakhar panchayat. Her husband derived his title of 'Mukhia' and went on to be called Sanjiv Mukhia. Mamta has been politically active for the past several years."
In the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case, Sanjiv Mukhia was identified as the key conspirator. He was accused of operating an inter state 'solver gang' that allegedly acquired and distributed examination papers before the actual tests. The CBI and Bihar Economic Offences unit had linked his network to accomplices across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Sanjiv was also accused of being involved in paper leak cases in several state-level examinations, like the BPSC teachers recruitment tests and the Bihar police constable examination. In April this year, he was arrested from Danapur. Though he has secured a bail, but still faces investigations. His son Shiv was also in judicial custody on scam charges.
Katrisarai, The Epicentre of Cyber Crime
Of late Nalanda's Katrisarai panchayat is fast becoming a hotspot of cyber crime, particularly involving fake job offers, fake recruitment, SIM card and mobile phone handset frauds. The local police officers say, during the past few years, hundreds of cyber crime-related cases have been registered and cyber crime police from Delhi, Kolkata, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad keep visiting in connection with fraud cases.
Katrisarai’s Fresh Face in Fray
The RJD has fielded Ravi Ranjan Kumar alias Chhotu Mukhia from the Asthawan Assembly seat this time, and he is pitted against six-term sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar from the JD(U). Son of a builder and a resident of Katrisarai, Chhotu is 26-year-old and is the president of Katrisarai Mukhia Sangh. Local residents admit that Chhotu Mukhia has become popular in a very short span of time, but old timers have a note of caution. RJD has taken a lot of risk by fielding Chhotu from Asthawan, and that too against Jitendra Kumar, they said.
Another candidate is also drawing much limelight in Asthawan. Lata Singh, a Supreme Court advocate, is contesting from the seat on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket. Lata is the daughter of former union minister RCP Singh. Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, was once a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A native of Nalanda, RCP Singh had floated a new political party called 'Asha', a few months back and had later on merged his party with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.
Young faces like Chhotu Mukhia and Lata Singh promise a cleaner and promising Nalanda for future generations. They talk about a Nalanda, minus the paper leaks and cyber crimes. But can they make any serious dent in the JD(U) stronghold of Nalanda in the upcoming polls? The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is slated for November 14.
