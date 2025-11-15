ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election Results: Opposition Parties See EC-BJP Collusion Behind NDA Victory

Kolkata: Soon after the NDA swept the Bihar assembly election, registering a landslide victory, the BJP's rivals in West Bengal said the poll results are nothing but the outcome of something more than it meets the eye.

The opposition parties in the state, especially the Left Front and the Congress, claimed that there is more of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) behind this victory than people's support. On the other hand, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh has slammed Giriraj Singh for his comment on expelling 'Rohingyas and Bangladeshis' from Bengal as an insult to the state.

Regarding the Bihar Assembly Poll results, Shamik Lahiri, a member of the state CPI(M) central committee, said, "There are several aspects to explain this result. That will be up to the leadership of the Bihar party there. The CPIM has won one seat there. The Left has won a total of 5 seats. Initially, it seems that there has been no significant change in our votes. We will know the exact details later."

Shamik said, "We also have to see how the names of 36 lakhs that were omitted have affected the votes. We have to check whether there is any purpose behind this omission or whether some numbers have worked. We will have the final understanding only when the party leadership receives the booth-based results."

Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said, "What happens when a referee and a football team become one. When a country falls into the hands of an authoritarian party, this is what you see. They are destroying it directly through the Election Commission, not through other means."