Bihar Election Results: Opposition Parties See EC-BJP Collusion Behind NDA Victory
Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the poll outcome is the fallout when a referee and a football team become one.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:57 AM IST
Kolkata: Soon after the NDA swept the Bihar assembly election, registering a landslide victory, the BJP's rivals in West Bengal said the poll results are nothing but the outcome of something more than it meets the eye.
The opposition parties in the state, especially the Left Front and the Congress, claimed that there is more of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) behind this victory than people's support. On the other hand, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh has slammed Giriraj Singh for his comment on expelling 'Rohingyas and Bangladeshis' from Bengal as an insult to the state.
Regarding the Bihar Assembly Poll results, Shamik Lahiri, a member of the state CPI(M) central committee, said, "There are several aspects to explain this result. That will be up to the leadership of the Bihar party there. The CPIM has won one seat there. The Left has won a total of 5 seats. Initially, it seems that there has been no significant change in our votes. We will know the exact details later."
Shamik said, "We also have to see how the names of 36 lakhs that were omitted have affected the votes. We have to check whether there is any purpose behind this omission or whether some numbers have worked. We will have the final understanding only when the party leadership receives the booth-based results."
Pradesh Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said, "What happens when a referee and a football team become one. When a country falls into the hands of an authoritarian party, this is what you see. They are destroying it directly through the Election Commission, not through other means."
In this context, Sarkar mentioned the Lok Sabha results of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. He added, "SIR is a ploy. The Election Commission itself is cutting people's votes. It is naming fake voters. This is how the BJP is winning the elections. Rahul Gandhi has proven that a Brazilian woman voted here. No one is lying about that allegation. Congress is an idealistic party. It has established a democratic environment and pluralism."
Subhankar claimed that the Bihar results were not due to the people's mandate. He claimed the result is not a complete reflection of the voters' opinion. Public voice is trampled because there is no impartial Election Commission."
On the other hand, after the Bihar election results, Union Minister Giriraj Singh talked about changes in Bengal and expelling Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Sagarika shot back, saying that his comments are an insult to Bengal and Bengalis. She has posted a video on this. Ghosh said, "The BJP leaders have become arrogant after the Bihar election results. Giriraj Singh said that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis live in Bengal. Now it is their turn to expel them. This is actually an insult to Bengal and the people here. This insult will be aptly answered."
On the other hand, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim took a dig at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He said, "There is a saying that two kids of a goat drink milk and the third one jumps around. Suvendu Adhikari's situation is similar. Bihar and Bengal are not the same. Mamata Banerjee was, is and will remain here."