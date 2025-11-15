ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election Results: Six Seats Where Victory Margin Was Less Than 1000 Votes

Patna: The BJP and JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a sweeping victory in Bihar, winning as many 202 assembly seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc suffered a massive defeat and was reduced to just 34 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the state's main Opposition, managing victory in just 25 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party by securing win in 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which won 85 seats. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, up from one in the 2020 elections.

The election witnessed some major upsets, largely for Opposition candidates, while many BJP and JDU candidates won with huge margins. However, several constituencies including Agiaon, Bodh Gaya, Sandesh and Bakhtiyarpur saw intense battles, with victory margins as narrow as 1000 or lesser votes.

The Sandesh Assembly segment saw one of the closest finishes of the election. JDU's Radha Charan Sah edged past RJD candidate Deepu Singh by a margin of merely 27 votes. Sah received 80,598 votes, while Singh finished with 80,571.

In the Agiaon seat of Ara, the fight between the BJP and CPI(ML) turned into a thriller with leads changing hands multiple times. BJP's Mahesh Paswan finally clinched the victory by a margin of just 95 votes. He garnered 69,412 votes against his closest rival CPI(ML) candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan, who secured 69,317 votes.