Bihar Election Results: Six Seats Where Victory Margin Was Less Than 1000 Votes
During counting in Bihar on Friday, a few assembly segments witnessed nail-biting finishes, where victory margin was less than 1,000 votes.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 8:13 AM IST
Patna: The BJP and JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a sweeping victory in Bihar, winning as many 202 assembly seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc suffered a massive defeat and was reduced to just 34 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the state's main Opposition, managing victory in just 25 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party by securing win in 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which won 85 seats. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, up from one in the 2020 elections.
The election witnessed some major upsets, largely for Opposition candidates, while many BJP and JDU candidates won with huge margins. However, several constituencies including Agiaon, Bodh Gaya, Sandesh and Bakhtiyarpur saw intense battles, with victory margins as narrow as 1000 or lesser votes.
The Sandesh Assembly segment saw one of the closest finishes of the election. JDU's Radha Charan Sah edged past RJD candidate Deepu Singh by a margin of merely 27 votes. Sah received 80,598 votes, while Singh finished with 80,571.
In the Agiaon seat of Ara, the fight between the BJP and CPI(ML) turned into a thriller with leads changing hands multiple times. BJP's Mahesh Paswan finally clinched the victory by a margin of just 95 votes. He garnered 69,412 votes against his closest rival CPI(ML) candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan, who secured 69,317 votes.
A similarly close contest was seen in Bodh Gaya, where RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet defeated Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyamdev Paswan by 881 votes. Sarvjeet received 1,00,236 votes, while Shyamdev finished with 99,355 votes.
In West Champaran's Chanpatia seat, Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan won a narrow victory by 602 votes over BJP's Umakant Singh. Ranjan secured 87,538 votes, while Singh bagged 86,936 votes in a closely watched race.
Another extremely tight battle was witnessed in Forbesganj, where Congress candidate Manoj Vishwas won by 221 votes against BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari. Vishwas received a total of 1,20,114 votes, whereas Keshari ended with 1,19,893 votes.
The contest in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur seat also went down the wire. LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Kumar defeated RJD's Anirudh Kumar by 981 votes. Arun Kumar secured 88,520 votes, while Anirudh Kumar received 87,539 votes.
Seats And Victory Margins
- Sandesh - 27 votes
- Agiaon (Ara) - 95 votes
- Bodh Gaya - 881 votes
- Chanpatia - 602 votes
- Forbesganj - 221 votes
- Bakhtiyarpur - 981 votes
Also Read:
Analysis | Congress Bihar ‘Show’ Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking
Bihar Poll Result Analysis - The Contributing Factors Behind NDA Sweep