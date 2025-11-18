Bihar Election Result Will Have No Impact In Assam, Says Opposition
Akhil Gogoi, chief of Raijor Dal, said that the opposition parties are determined to dethrone the BJP from power in 2the 026 Assembly elections.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Even as the opposition-led Mahagatbandhan in Bihar witnessed a massive setback in the recently concluded Bihar election, the opposition parties in Assam are determined to dethrone the ruling BJP from power.
Along with three other States and one Union Territory, Assam goes for the Assembly election early next year.
“We are determined to dethrone the BJP from power in Assam,” said Akhil Gogoi, chief of Raijor Dal, the Assam-based regional party, to ETV Bharat here.
He said that the result of the Bihar election will hardly have any impact on the Assam election.
“There will be no impact of the Bihar election in Assam. But yes, all the opposition parties should stand united. In fact, there should be unity among the opposition parties from the grassroots level,” said Gogoi.
Eight major opposition parties in Assam reached an agreement last week to contest the 2026 Assembly election together, aiming to defeat the incumbent BJP-led NDA regime.
Leaders of the opposition parties, including Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), met together and decided to fight against the alleged misrule of the BJP-led State government.
“Yes, all the opposition parties have joined hands to fight against the misrule of the BJP-led government in Assam,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi, chief of Assam Jatiya Parishad.
He informed that a collective meeting of all the opposition parties last week in Guwahati discussed ways to free the people of Assam from the misrule of the BJP and the injustice inflicted on the people by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“The meeting decided that we all should come together. The meeting decided that we shall together respect the sentiment of the people of Assam by jointly fighting against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, which is working to break the social fabric of Assam,” said Gogoi.
The BJP has been ruling in Assam since it formed the first government in May 2016. It was Sarbananda Sonowal, the first BJP Chief Minister, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power, ending 15 years of Congress rule. In the second term from 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister of the State.
“Ever since the BJP government came to power, people of the state have been facing hardship. The state government always targets those who stand against its misrule. The BJP-led government has been trying to bring a religious division in the State,” said Ajeet Kumar Bhuyan, independent MP from Assam in Rajya Sabha.
Bhuyan has also joined the opposition parties to fight against the BJP in the coming election.
When asked about the seat-sharing formula, Bhuyan said that a discussion on seat sharing for the Assembly polls would be held later.
The opposition parties have decided to organize public outreach programmes and reach every nook and corner of the State.
In the last Assembly election in Assam in 2021, of the 126 seats, the BJP-led NDA bagged 75, with the BJP 60, followed by AGP 9 and UPPL 6 seats.
The Mahajot of opposition parties bagged 50 seats in the last election with Congress 29, AIUDF 16, BPF 4, CPI (M) 1 and independent 1.