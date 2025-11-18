ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election Result Will Have No Impact In Assam, Says Opposition

File photo of Akhil Gogoi, MLA from Sivasagar and President of Raijor Dal. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as the opposition-led Mahagatbandhan in Bihar witnessed a massive setback in the recently concluded Bihar election, the opposition parties in Assam are determined to dethrone the ruling BJP from power.

Along with three other States and one Union Territory, Assam goes for the Assembly election early next year.

“We are determined to dethrone the BJP from power in Assam,” said Akhil Gogoi, chief of Raijor Dal, the Assam-based regional party, to ETV Bharat here.

He said that the result of the Bihar election will hardly have any impact on the Assam election.

“There will be no impact of the Bihar election in Assam. But yes, all the opposition parties should stand united. In fact, there should be unity among the opposition parties from the grassroots level,” said Gogoi.

Eight major opposition parties in Assam reached an agreement last week to contest the 2026 Assembly election together, aiming to defeat the incumbent BJP-led NDA regime.

Leaders of the opposition parties, including Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), met together and decided to fight against the alleged misrule of the BJP-led State government.

“Yes, all the opposition parties have joined hands to fight against the misrule of the BJP-led government in Assam,” said Lurinjyoti Gogoi, chief of Assam Jatiya Parishad.