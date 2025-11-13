Bihar Election Result: EC Revises Voter Turnout To 67.14 Percent, All Eyes On Friday
A senior EC official told ETV Bharat that the turnout figure was revised as data from several booths arrived late.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
Patna: The Election Commission (EC) has revised the voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly polls to 67.14 percent from 66.91 percent – strengthening further the record of the highest polling percentage since Independence.
The upward change came after the poll body amended the voter turnout for the second and final phase of the election from 68.76 to 69.20 late on Wednesday night. The polling percentage in the first phase was 65.08. All eyes are on Friday now, when the counting of votes will take place, deciding the fate of over 2,600 candidates who fought the 2-phase elections in one of India's most populated states.
“The revision was due because data from over 2000 polling booths came late. Besides, the entire data, which is hurriedly compiled on the voting day, is re-checked afterwards and anomalies are corrected. This is a set procedure adopted by us,” a senior EC official told ETV Bharat.
The official added that even the latest figures were “provisional” and the EC will release the final data through its system of index cards after going through all the checks.
With the revised figures, the EC also released gender-specific voter turnout data for the 20 districts that had gone to polls in the second phase, revealing that 74.56 percent women voters exercised their franchise in comparison to 64.41 percent men, leading to a gap of 10.15 percent between them.
In the second phase, the polling percentage of women voters was more than their male counterparts in each of the 20 districts. The women voter turnout in Kishanganj, where the minority population is around 68 percent of the total population, was a record 88.57 percent in comparison to 69.07 for men.
The women voter turnout during the first phase of the election in which 18 districts had gone to polls, was more than men’s in all of them, barring Patna. This means that the female voter turnout surpassed male's in 37 out of 38 districts in the state.
Bihar had 7.45 crore electors, including 3.94 crore men and 3.51 crore women, when the dates for the poll in two phases were announced. The figures highlighted the already skewed sex ratio of the state.
As per the revised data by the EC, when the polls happened, 71.8 percent women voters turned up at the booths to cast their votes in comparison to 62.9 percent men voters – a huge gap of 8.9 percent between the two genders.
Women beat the men in absolute terms as well. Over 2.52 crore females voted in comparison to 2.48 crore males in the Bihar Assembly election – something that had never happened before. Experts have attributed the role reversal to women’s empowerment, employment, education, awareness, a feeling that they can form the government, and migration of a large number of men to other states for work.
