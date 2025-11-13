ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election Result: EC Revises Voter Turnout To 67.14 Percent, All Eyes On Friday

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) has revised the voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly polls to 67.14 percent from 66.91 percent – strengthening further the record of the highest polling percentage since Independence.

The upward change came after the poll body amended the voter turnout for the second and final phase of the election from 68.76 to 69.20 late on Wednesday night. The polling percentage in the first phase was 65.08. All eyes are on Friday now, when the counting of votes will take place, deciding the fate of over 2,600 candidates who fought the 2-phase elections in one of India's most populated states.

“The revision was due because data from over 2000 polling booths came late. Besides, the entire data, which is hurriedly compiled on the voting day, is re-checked afterwards and anomalies are corrected. This is a set procedure adopted by us,” a senior EC official told ETV Bharat.

The official added that even the latest figures were “provisional” and the EC will release the final data through its system of index cards after going through all the checks.

With the revised figures, the EC also released gender-specific voter turnout data for the 20 districts that had gone to polls in the second phase, revealing that 74.56 percent women voters exercised their franchise in comparison to 64.41 percent men, leading to a gap of 10.15 percent between them.