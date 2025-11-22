ETV Bharat / state

'Bihar Election Outcome Proof People Have Rejected Divisive Politics': BJP Leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Shekhawat said that the revision of the voter list was a routine exercise held by the central poll panel at regular intervals of time.

Union minister and BJP Leader Gajendra Shekhawat
Union minister and BJP Leader Gajendra Shekhawat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jodhpur: Senior BJP leader and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has said that the victory of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election demonstrated people's rejection of divisive politics and support to the pro-development agenda of the PM Modi led government.

Shekhawat was speaking to the media at the Jodhpur airport where he had come to receive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Birla along with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan was in Jodhpur to attend Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur's daughter.

“Congress party has always engaged in politics at every step. Self-interest politics is the hallmark of the Congress party. After the Maharashtra elections, the Congress party and its leaders have been continuously alleging irregularities in the voter list. Now, when the Election Commission has begun a thorough audit of the voter list to ensure fair elections, the Congress party is politicizing that as well,” the BJP leader said over the Congress' opposition to the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in Bihar.

He said that after the Bihar elections, people had given a “clear message that divisive politics will not work in the country”. “The people have also rejected family politics. The public has given a clear message that only development politics will prevail in the country. Even after this, if anybody does not understand this, there are upcoming elections in UP and Assam. The people will convey the same message in those elections as well”.

Read More:

  1. Big Budget, Brother: With Fewer Ministries, JD(U) Controls Far More Allocations Than BJP In Bihar
  2. Prashant Kishor To Start Campaign To Rebuild Bihar From January 15; Seeks Rs 1000 Annual Donation From People

TAGGED:

GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION
RAJASTHAN
CONGRESS
RAJASTHAN LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.