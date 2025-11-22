ETV Bharat / state

'Bihar Election Outcome Proof People Have Rejected Divisive Politics': BJP Leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Shekhawat was speaking to the media at the Jodhpur airport where he had come to receive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Birla along with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan was in Jodhpur to attend Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur's daughter.

Jodhpur: Senior BJP leader and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has said that the victory of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election demonstrated people's rejection of divisive politics and support to the pro-development agenda of the PM Modi led government.

“Congress party has always engaged in politics at every step. Self-interest politics is the hallmark of the Congress party. After the Maharashtra elections, the Congress party and its leaders have been continuously alleging irregularities in the voter list. Now, when the Election Commission has begun a thorough audit of the voter list to ensure fair elections, the Congress party is politicizing that as well,” the BJP leader said over the Congress' opposition to the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in Bihar.

He said that after the Bihar elections, people had given a “clear message that divisive politics will not work in the country”. “The people have also rejected family politics. The public has given a clear message that only development politics will prevail in the country. Even after this, if anybody does not understand this, there are upcoming elections in UP and Assam. The people will convey the same message in those elections as well”.