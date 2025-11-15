Bihar Election 2025: NDA Reverses 2020 Losses This Time In Magadh And Shahabad Regions
Majority of the assembly segments in Magadh and Shahabad had seen the Grand Alliance candidates emerging victorious in 2020 elections, but not this time.
Patna: The Magadh and Shahabad regions in Bihar that had proved to be the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) weak points last time saw a huge turnaround in the just-concluded assembly polls.
It is being said that Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's vigorous campaign and the wooing of disgruntled leaders also contributed to the NDA victory here.
There was a direct contest between the NDA and Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) candidates on the 14 seats in Patna district. These seats witnessed a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a campaign by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The Mokama seat was won by Anant Singh of Janata Dal (United) while the Barh seat was won by Siyaram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Bakhtiyarpur which was seen as a RJD stronghold, Arun Kumar of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) emerged victorious. BJP's Sanjeev Chaurasia retained Digha while former minister from the saffron party Nitin Naveen emerged victorious from Bankipur.
In Kumhrar, saffron party's Sanjay Gupta was the winner while in the Patna Sahib seat, people chose Ratnesh Kushwaha of BJP.
Fatuha and Maner were the two strongholds that the Grand Alliance was able to defend through RJD's Dr Ramanand Yadav and Bhai Virendra respectively.
Meanwhile, Danapur was won by the BJP's former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav while JDU's Shyam Rajak helped the NDA recapture the Phulwari (Reserved) seat. JDU's Arun Manjhi also won the reserved seat of Masaurhi.
In Paliganj, LJP's Sunil Kumar emerged victorious while BJP's Siddharth Saurabh captured the Bikram seat. The NDA managed to win Kurtha and Arwal seats through JDU's Pappu Kumar Verma and BJP's Manoj Kumar.
In Jehanabad district that has three assembly seats, it was the Grand Alliance all the way last time but the winning spree has been halted this time by the NDA. While RJD's Rahul Kumar has won on the Jehanabad seat and party's Subedar Das won the Makhdumpur seat, there was a change on the Ghosi seat with JDU's Rituraj emerging victorious.
On the six seats of Aurangabad district that had returned Grand Alliance candidates last time, the NDA managed to wrest five seats this time. While the BJP's Trivikram Narayan Singh won the Aurangabad seat, JJP’s Prakash Chandra won Obra. In Nabinagar, JDU 's Chetan Anand was victorious while in the Kutumba seat, Hindustani Awam Morcha’s (HAM) Lalan Ram was declared the winner. In Rafiganj, JDU's Pramod Kumar Singh emerged the winner while in the Goh seat, the RJD's Amrendra Kumar managed to win.
In Buxar district also, the NDA came up with a splendid performance winning three of the four assembly seats.
BJP's Anand Mishra won the Buxar seat while JDU's Rahul Kumar Singh and Santosh Kumar Nirala won Dumraon and Rajpur. The RJD managed to win the Brahmapur seat through Shambhu Nath Yadav.
Meanwhile, there was a turnaround in Rohtas district as well. While the Grand Alliance had won all the seven seats last time, the NDA turned the tables on six of them this time.
In Chenari, LJP's Murari Prasad Gautam was victorious while Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s (RLM) Snehlata won in Sasaram. The RLM’s Alok Singh won the Dinara seat. JDU's Narendra Chandravanshi was declared victorious in Nokha and LJP’s Rajeev Ranjan Singh won the Dehri seat. The Karakat seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) candidate Arun Singh. The Kargahar seat was won by JDU's Bashisth Singh.
