Bihar Election 2025: NDA Reverses 2020 Losses This Time In Magadh And Shahabad Regions

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others pose for a group picture during the NDA leaders meeting in Patna ( File Photo/ANI )

Patna: The Magadh and Shahabad regions in Bihar that had proved to be the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) weak points last time saw a huge turnaround in the just-concluded assembly polls.

It is being said that Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's vigorous campaign and the wooing of disgruntled leaders also contributed to the NDA victory here.

There was a direct contest between the NDA and Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) candidates on the 14 seats in Patna district. These seats witnessed a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a campaign by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Mokama seat was won by Anant Singh of Janata Dal (United) while the Barh seat was won by Siyaram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Bakhtiyarpur which was seen as a RJD stronghold, Arun Kumar of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) emerged victorious. BJP's Sanjeev Chaurasia retained Digha while former minister from the saffron party Nitin Naveen emerged victorious from Bankipur.

In Kumhrar, saffron party's Sanjay Gupta was the winner while in the Patna Sahib seat, people chose Ratnesh Kushwaha of BJP.

Fatuha and Maner were the two strongholds that the Grand Alliance was able to defend through RJD's Dr Ramanand Yadav and Bhai Virendra respectively.

Meanwhile, Danapur was won by the BJP's former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav while JDU's Shyam Rajak helped the NDA recapture the Phulwari (Reserved) seat. JDU's Arun Manjhi also won the reserved seat of Masaurhi.