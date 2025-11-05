ETV Bharat / state

Bigwigs Vie For Votes As Bihar Goes To Polls In First Phase

Patna: The fate of several heavyweights will be sealed in the EVMs during the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday.

They include the Grand Alliance's Chief Minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav, both Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several ministers, superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and folk singer Maithili Thakur.

"The first phase of elections will determine the future of the alliance. Many prominent leaders are in the fray. The political future of BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav will be decided. The ball is now in the public's court. Caste equations and public opinion will determine the performance of the candidates" said Dr Sanjay Kumar, political analyst

Chaudhary is contesting from his home constituency of Tarapur. He is facing Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Santosh Kumar Singh. In Tarapur, the BSP candidate has extended the support to Samrat. Sakaldev Bind of the Vikassheel Insaan Party has already withdrawn his candidature.

The second Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is also in the fray and Congress has fielded Amresh Kumar Anish against him. The nation will watch the Raghopur Assembly seat as the state goes to vote in the first phase. Leader of the Opposition and the Grand Alliance's Chief Minister candidate is contesting for the third time from the Raghopur Assembly seat. He has represented this seat twice. This time too, he is facing Satish Singh Yadav, who defeated Rabri Devi in ​​the 2010 elections. The Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Chanchal Singh.

Tej Pratap Yadav at an election rally (ETV Bharat)

The Mahua Assembly seat has also become a hot seat as Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is contesting from the constituency on his party's (Janshakti Janata Dal) ticket. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded sitting MLA Mukesh Roshan against him, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has fielded Sanjay Singh.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav from the Chhapra Assembly seat. The BJP has nominated Chhoti Kumari. The Chhapra seat is currently held by the BJP.