Voters Queue Up To Exercise Franchise In Naxal-Hit Bhimbandh In Bihar After Over Two Decades

Munger: Voters of Naxal-affected Bhimbandh in Munger district exercised their franchise for the first time in the last two decades and the enthusiasm was palpable on their faces.

Voting in the area was cancelled in 2005 after the killing of Superintendent of Police C Surendra Babu and seven policemen. Enthusiasm was evident among the people of Bhimbandh during the voting on Thursday. Seven polling stations were reopened in the Naxal-affected area with heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Owing to disturbances, the Election Commission had removed the polling station from the area and set up a booth in Gayhat, Gangta, around 16 km away. However, it was of little help as the voters found it tough to travel to Gangta owing to tough terrain and fear of the Maoists.

However, this time queues were seen at the booths set up in the area. At polling station number 310, located at the Forest Department Rest House in Tarapur constituency, 374 registered voters, including 170 women, exercised their franchise. Vishnu Dev Singh (81) expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission and the government for the opportunity.