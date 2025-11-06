Voters Queue Up To Exercise Franchise In Naxal-Hit Bhimbandh In Bihar After Over Two Decades
This time, seven polling stations have been reopened in the area with heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces.
Munger: Voters of Naxal-affected Bhimbandh in Munger district exercised their franchise for the first time in the last two decades and the enthusiasm was palpable on their faces.
Voting in the area was cancelled in 2005 after the killing of Superintendent of Police C Surendra Babu and seven policemen. Enthusiasm was evident among the people of Bhimbandh during the voting on Thursday. Seven polling stations were reopened in the Naxal-affected area with heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Owing to disturbances, the Election Commission had removed the polling station from the area and set up a booth in Gayhat, Gangta, around 16 km away. However, it was of little help as the voters found it tough to travel to Gangta owing to tough terrain and fear of the Maoists.
However, this time queues were seen at the booths set up in the area. At polling station number 310, located at the Forest Department Rest House in Tarapur constituency, 374 registered voters, including 170 women, exercised their franchise. Vishnu Dev Singh (81) expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission and the government for the opportunity.
According to a report by news agency ANI, Sector Magistrate Ashok Kumar confirmed that voting was going on peacefully in the area. He said, "Voting is taking place in this area after 20 years, and the happiness among the villagers is palpable. Central forces have been deployed, and continuous patrolling is underway."
A government official present at a polling station stated that the administration worked tirelessly to restore the confidence of voters in the area. The official told ANI, "We assured people that they can vote freely without any fear. Awareness campaigns were conducted to increase voter participation."
CRPF DIG Sandeep Singh said peaceful and fear-free voting is being conducted in Bhimbandh area. "Over 80 per cent of people have come to the booth and cast their votes," he claimed.
Sandeep said Central forces and state police played a huge role in restoring peace in the area. "They conducted numerous operations, which led to the establishment of peace," he said.
Badal Pratap (18), a first-time voter, said, "Voting is taking place in our village after 20 years. We are happy that we are finally able to participate in the democratic process."
Another villager, Dilkhush, said that the return of polling booths will not only strengthen democracy but also open up opportunities for local development and education.
