'If Given A Chance To Become CM, Why Will I Refuse?': Tej Pratap Yadav
Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from RJD earlier this year, formed Janshakti Janata Dal and is contesting from Mahua under its banner.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Patna: After casting his vote in Patna during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), who is contesting from Mahua constituency, said if given the opportunity, he would not shy away from becoming the Chief Minister but that the decision rests with the public.
He appealed to the citizens of Bihar to exercise their right to vote. "The people of Bihar must cast their votes. Every vote is important. The blessings of parents hold a special place and the blessings of the public have their own significance," he said outside a polling booth in Patna.
Citing Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy, Tej Pratap said his father had told that if he had the chance to become the Prime Minister, he would definitely accept it. "Just as my father had said, 'if I got the chance to become PM why would I give it up', I would tell the same. If I get the chance to become the Chief Minister, why would I give it up? Whether I would become the CM or not will be decided only on November 14 but I am not so greedy that my sole desire is to occupy the chair," Tej Pratap said.
Tej Pratap said issues of employment, migration and social justice are priorities. He expressed his willingness to stand with any government, provided it protects the interests of the common man. "Whoever forms the government, I will stand with the one that provides employment, stops migration and brings change to Bihar. People are the masters, they are the ones who make and break things," he added.
Tej Pratap, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier this year, formed his own party, JJD, and is contesting from Mahua, which is part of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. He faces challenge from RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan, NDA's Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Indrajeet Pradhan from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj.
