'If Given A Chance To Become CM, Why Will I Refuse?': Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna: After casting his vote in Patna during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), who is contesting from Mahua constituency, said if given the opportunity, he would not shy away from becoming the Chief Minister but that the decision rests with the public.

He appealed to the citizens of Bihar to exercise their right to vote. "The people of Bihar must cast their votes. Every vote is important. The blessings of parents hold a special place and the blessings of the public have their own significance," he said outside a polling booth in Patna.

Citing Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy, Tej Pratap said his father had told that if he had the chance to become the Prime Minister, he would definitely accept it. "Just as my father had said, 'if I got the chance to become PM why would I give it up', I would tell the same. If I get the chance to become the Chief Minister, why would I give it up? Whether I would become the CM or not will be decided only on November 14 but I am not so greedy that my sole desire is to occupy the chair," Tej Pratap said.