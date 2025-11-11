ETV Bharat / state

Nearly Every Third Candidate In Second Phase Of Bihar Polls Has A Criminal Record

Polling officials and staff carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials from Gaya College to their respective polling booths on eve of second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: Behind the glitter of wealth and power, it has come to light that nearly one in every three candidates contesting in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections has at least one or more criminal case registered against them.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, a large number of candidates in this phase face serious criminal charges, hinting at a link between criminal world and authority in Bihar politics.

Of the 44 Janata Dal (United) candidates, 14 have criminal cases registered against them, which accounts for 32 percent. There are cases registered against 38 out of 70 candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is 54 percent of their candidates. Of these, 27 candidates have serious cases against them. Out of the 37 Congress candidates, 25 have cases registered against them, which is 68 percent. Of these, 20 are of serious nature. The largest number is from the BJP; 30 out of 53 BJP candidates are tainted, which totals 57 percent. Twenty of them are facing serious cases.

A large number of candidates with criminal record are seen even from other parties. Out of the 6 CPI(ML) candidates, five have cases registered against them, which is a high 83 percent. Out of 117 candidates of Jan Suraj Party (JSP), 58 have cases against them, which is 50 percent of the total. Of these 58, 51 candidates have serious charges against them. Candidates of the VIP Party too are tainted, with five of seven (71 percent) candidates having cases registered against them. Similarly, nine out of 15 LJP(R) have cases against them, which is 60 percent.