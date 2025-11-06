ETV Bharat / state

RJD Workers Have Booth-Capturing Mindset: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha

Lakhisarai: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has accused the grand alliance supporters of preventing voters from casting their votes during the first phase of elections in 121 seats.

He alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers still have "booth-capturing mindset" and are making attempts to prevent people from voting. The RJD and Congress stand for anarchy and never refrain from booth-capturing, but these attempts will no longer succeed, he said.

"The RJD's mindset still revolves around booth capture but voters are the true owners. We will ensure that genuine votes are cast. Also the Election Commission of India is aiming for the same," Sinha said.

The BJP candidate further said, "RJD and Congress are symbols of anarchy and do not refrain from booth-capturing. Their mindset is a curse to democracy. Perhaps they have forgotten that Bihar has good governance. Terror and extremism have ended and now it is the turn of crime to leave the state," Sinha.