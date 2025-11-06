RJD Workers Have Booth-Capturing Mindset: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha
Vijay Sinha alleged RJD workers threatened poling agent and tried to prevent people from casting their votes in Khuryari village of Halsi block in Lakhisarai.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
Lakhisarai: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has accused the grand alliance supporters of preventing voters from casting their votes during the first phase of elections in 121 seats.
He alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers still have "booth-capturing mindset" and are making attempts to prevent people from voting. The RJD and Congress stand for anarchy and never refrain from booth-capturing, but these attempts will no longer succeed, he said.
"The RJD's mindset still revolves around booth capture but voters are the true owners. We will ensure that genuine votes are cast. Also the Election Commission of India is aiming for the same," Sinha said.
The BJP candidate further said, "RJD and Congress are symbols of anarchy and do not refrain from booth-capturing. Their mindset is a curse to democracy. Perhaps they have forgotten that Bihar has good governance. Terror and extremism have ended and now it is the turn of crime to leave the state," Sinha.
He further said that RJD workers threatened poling agent at booths in Halsi block. An attempt was made to prevent people from casting their votes in Khuryari village of Halsi block in Lakhisarai district, he alleged.
With dispute escalating, police intervened and brought the situation under control. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar denied allegations of booth-capturing and said voting is being conducted peacefully and fairly. He visiting many polling booths in the constituency.
In Lakhisarai, prominent contestants include Sinha, Congress's Amrish Kumar, Suraj Kumar of Jan Suraj Party and Praval Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party.
In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sinha had won the seat by bagging 74,212 votes while Amrish Kumar got 63,729 votes and independent candidates, Sujit Kumar and Phuleena Singh received 11,570 and 10,938 votes respectively.
Also Read