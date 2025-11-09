ETV Bharat / state

Political Turmoil In Seemanchal: Will Asaduddin Owaisi's Magic Work?

Patna: All eyes in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections are on the Seemanchal region, where Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is steadily increasing his political influence. Owaisi's special focus is on the Muslim-dominated districts of Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar and Purnia, where it won five seats in the 2020 Assembly elections.

Located in the northeastern part of Bihar with a Muslim population of approximately 47 percent, Seemanchal is being targeted by all political parties. The 24 constituencies of this region, accounting for around 10 percent of the state's total 243 seats, will be going to polls in the second phase on November 11.

Crowds throng at Owaisi's rallies (ETV Bharat)

AIMIM has fielded candidates in 25 seats this time, including two non-Muslim candidates, indicating a shift in the party's strategy. Election analysts believe the party's performance could pose a challenge to the grand alliance.

In the 2020 elections, AIMIM's entry into the Seemanchal region, bagging five seats, had shook the political landscape. This time, Owaisi has made Seemanchal his primary focus, forming an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and his Janata Party. Under this alliance, AIMIM is contesting 35 seats, the Azad Samaj Party 25, and his Janata Party 4.

Muslim voters play a decisive role in Seemanchal's politics. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Nishad (50), a driver said Owaisi could prove to be a strong force in Kishanganj because he speaks for all communities. Sardar Ajit Singh Suraj (45), a businessman considers inflation a major issue and wants a government that reduces petrol prices. Pankaj Bhargava (35), a book dealer believes that most seats will witness a triangular fight with Owaisi being a decisive factor.

Asaduddin Owaisi has made Seemanchal his focus (ETV Bharat)

Owaisi's Making Strong Presence in Bihar Politics

AIMIM has fielded candidates in 25 seats. Its state president, Akhtarul Iman, is contesting from Amour, where he won by 52,515 votes in 2020. The party has also set its sight on Madhubani and other areas in addition to Seemanchal. He says his goal is not to divide Muslim votes, but to amplify the voice of minorities. He says he wants to serve the people of Bihar and his rallies have been attract significant crowds.

Social media plays a major role in AIMIM's strategy. The party has tried to attract youth by focusing on issues of employment, education, and health. Slogans like "Bharat Zindabad, Seemanchal Zindabad" resonate at Owaisi's rallies, adding to the nationalist appeal. However, opposition parties call him the BJP's 'B-team', cutting votes and benefiting the NDA.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had created a sensation by winning five seats in Seemanchal, including Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Jokihat, and Kochadhaman. AIMIM's victory was a major blow to the grand alliance, as Muslim votes were divided. But after elections, four MLAs joined the RJD, making it the largest party in Bihar. Only Akhtarul Iman remained with the AIMIM.