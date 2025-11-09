Political Turmoil In Seemanchal: Will Asaduddin Owaisi's Magic Work?
In 2020, AIMIM won five seats in Seemanchal but four of the five MLAs switched to RJD after election.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Patna: All eyes in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections are on the Seemanchal region, where Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is steadily increasing his political influence. Owaisi's special focus is on the Muslim-dominated districts of Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar and Purnia, where it won five seats in the 2020 Assembly elections.
Located in the northeastern part of Bihar with a Muslim population of approximately 47 percent, Seemanchal is being targeted by all political parties. The 24 constituencies of this region, accounting for around 10 percent of the state's total 243 seats, will be going to polls in the second phase on November 11.
AIMIM has fielded candidates in 25 seats this time, including two non-Muslim candidates, indicating a shift in the party's strategy. Election analysts believe the party's performance could pose a challenge to the grand alliance.
In the 2020 elections, AIMIM's entry into the Seemanchal region, bagging five seats, had shook the political landscape. This time, Owaisi has made Seemanchal his primary focus, forming an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and his Janata Party. Under this alliance, AIMIM is contesting 35 seats, the Azad Samaj Party 25, and his Janata Party 4.
Muslim voters play a decisive role in Seemanchal's politics. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Nishad (50), a driver said Owaisi could prove to be a strong force in Kishanganj because he speaks for all communities. Sardar Ajit Singh Suraj (45), a businessman considers inflation a major issue and wants a government that reduces petrol prices. Pankaj Bhargava (35), a book dealer believes that most seats will witness a triangular fight with Owaisi being a decisive factor.
Owaisi's Making Strong Presence in Bihar Politics
AIMIM has fielded candidates in 25 seats. Its state president, Akhtarul Iman, is contesting from Amour, where he won by 52,515 votes in 2020. The party has also set its sight on Madhubani and other areas in addition to Seemanchal. He says his goal is not to divide Muslim votes, but to amplify the voice of minorities. He says he wants to serve the people of Bihar and his rallies have been attract significant crowds.
Social media plays a major role in AIMIM's strategy. The party has tried to attract youth by focusing on issues of employment, education, and health. Slogans like "Bharat Zindabad, Seemanchal Zindabad" resonate at Owaisi's rallies, adding to the nationalist appeal. However, opposition parties call him the BJP's 'B-team', cutting votes and benefiting the NDA.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had created a sensation by winning five seats in Seemanchal, including Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Jokihat, and Kochadhaman. AIMIM's victory was a major blow to the grand alliance, as Muslim votes were divided. But after elections, four MLAs joined the RJD, making it the largest party in Bihar. Only Akhtarul Iman remained with the AIMIM.
This incident raised questions on AIMIM's credibility but Owaisi dismissed it as a conspiracy by the opposition. In 2020, the AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five, focusing on Muslim-majority constituencies in Seemanchal. This time, the party formed an alliance and focused on more seats. Analysts believe the 2020 victory established AIMIM in Bihar, but the loss of MLAs was a huge loss.
Kishanganj district, considered the epicenter of minority politics, has four Assembly seats namely Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman, and Bahadurganj. The current MLA is Congress's Ijaharul Hussain but this time, the Congress has given ticket to Qamarul Huda. The BJP has again fielded Sweety Singh, while the AIMIM has nominated Shams Aghaz. A triangular contest is expected here.
Seats Facing Tough Competition
In Thakurganj, RJD's Saud Alam, who won in 2020, is re-contesting. JDU has fielded Gopal Kumar Agarwal, AIMIM Ghulam Hasnain, and BSP Karan Lal Ganesh.
In Kochadhaman, AIMIM's Mohammad Izhar Asfi won, but he joined RJD. Now, RJD has given the ticket to Master Mujahid, while AIMIM has nominated Sarwar Alam.
In Bahadurganj, AIMIM's Anzar Naeemi was the MLA, but he joined RJD. Now, Congress has fielded Prof. Musabbir Alam, LJP has fielded Kaleem Uddin, and AIMIM has fielded Tausif Alam, a former Congress MLA.
Araria district has six assembly seats. In 2020, the NDA won four seats, with Narpatganj, Forbesganj, and Sikti going to the BJP, and Raniganj (SC) going to the JDU. Congress won in Araria and AIMIM won in Jokihat, but the AIMIM MLA joined RJD. In 2025, the BJP fielded Vidyasagar Keshari (Faridpur), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikti), and Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj), JDU has fielded Shagufta Azim (Araria), Achmit Rishidev (Raniganj-SC), and Manzar Alam (Jokihat). Congress fielded Abdur Rahman (Araria), Manoj Vishwas (Faridpur), and RJD fielded Achmit Rishidev (Raniganj-SC).
AIMIM fielded Mohammad Murshid Alam in Jokihat. AIMIM is contesting only one seat in Araria, but this could have an impact on other seats.
What Voters Say?
Sameer Anand (35) says that Owaisi was strong in 2020, but this time Pappu Yadav has emerged. Vinod Kumar (30), a businessman believes the contest is tough between the Congress and the JDU. Another voter Kislay Kumar Kaushal says Owaisi doesn't appear as strong as he was in 2020, and the departure of MLAs has caused a setback.
Political analyst Sanjay Kumar believes that Owaisi has complicated the politics of Seemanchal. "Who will win and how many seats will go to AIMIM remains to be seen but Owaisi will make his presence felt. Owaisi poses a problem for the BJP, JDU, Congress, and RJD. Surveys predict AIMIM winning 1 to 4 seats, but some polls show victory in seats like Amroha, Jokihat, and Bahadurganj," he said.
Owaisi may succeed in establishing a strong presence in Seemanchal this time. However, the party faces a challenge due to its history of MLA defection. Overall, the outcome in Seemanchal could impact in government formation in Bihar.
