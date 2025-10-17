ETV Bharat / state

Won't Contest Bihar Assembly Elections, Says VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni

While Sahni reiterated he does not wish to be a Rajya Sabha member but wishes to become the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

Sahni, who accompanied his brother Sahni, for the latter's nomination filing from Gowda Bauram Assembly seat, said this time, Bihar is headed for a grand coalition government. Regarding an agreement on seats, he said the picture will become clear in the next one or two days.

"I will not contest elections this time. Our aim is to form our government (grand alliance) in Bihar and campaign for the 243 seats. I will fight to win as many seats as possible. After the government is formed, I wish to become the Deputy CM of Bihar and not a member of Rajya Sabha" Sahni said.

As per the seat sharing deal of INDIA Bloc for elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) will contest on 20 seats, while VIP has agreed to contest on 15 seats. It is rumoured that Sahni has also received Rajya Sabha seat and two MLC offers. But Sahni has said he does not wish to go to the upper house of the Parliament. He also put to rest speculations of contesting from Gowda Bauram seat.