Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan Extends Support To Tej Pratap’s Party Candidate In Sugauli

The alliance has nominated Shyam Kishore Chaudhary (35) from Raghunathpur village in East Champaran district as the JJD candidate.

The most surprising development has emerged in Motihari’s Sugauli constituency, where the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has extended support to Tej Pratap Yadav’s party, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), for the Sugauli Assembly seat.

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, a series of political manoeuvrings is taking place in the state. Several candidates have withdrawn their nominations against their parties’ wishes, while some parties are supporting candidates irrespective of political ideology.

Chaudhary, the official candidate from Tej Pratap’s party, met Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, after which the VIP chief announced his support. Sahni’s own candidate’s nomination for this seat had been rejected.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the Sugauli seat had gone to the VIP. With Tejashwi Yadav’s consent, Sahni nominated current RJD MLA Shashi Bhushan Singh as his candidate.

However, during scrutiny of nomination papers, Singh’s nomination was rejected due to an insufficient number of proposers. Consequently, the Grand Alliance no longer has an official candidate in Sugauli.

According to nomination requirements, Singh was required to bring 10 proposers, as the VIP is not a recognised party. However, like in 2020, he presented himself as an RJD candidate and brought only one proposer, leading to the rejection of his nomination.

Voting for all 12 Assembly seats in the East Champaran district will take place on November 11 in the second phase, while counting of votes will be held on November 14. In 2020, the NDA won nine seats, and the Grand Alliance secured three.