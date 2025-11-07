ETV Bharat / state

Giriraj Predicts NDA Landslide Victory In Bihar, Slams Lalu, Tejashwi

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on NDA's rivals and asserted that the NDA will achieve victory in the Bihar elections, similar to the 2010 elections.

Singh said he is fully confident about the positive outcome of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to him, all the NDA constituents are unified, and the alliance will achieve a landslide victory this time.

Giriraj Singh targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he is making different promises each day. "The dreams which Tejashwi is selling to the people of Bihar will never come true. Neither his party will form a government, nor will he be in a position to fulfil his promises. Tejashwi Yadav is cultivating lies and wants to win the elections by spreading illusions, but he won't succeed," Singh said.

Singh alleged that efforts are being made to insult members of a particular caste. During Dularchand Yadav's Sab Yatra, people abused a particular caste. "Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The public is watching and will respond in the elections," he added.