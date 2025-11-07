Giriraj Predicts NDA Landslide Victory In Bihar, Slams Lalu, Tejashwi
According to Giriraj Singh, Prashant Kishor is not a factor in this election and will prove to be just a 'vote-cutter.'
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on NDA's rivals and asserted that the NDA will achieve victory in the Bihar elections, similar to the 2010 elections.
Singh said he is fully confident about the positive outcome of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to him, all the NDA constituents are unified, and the alliance will achieve a landslide victory this time.
Giriraj Singh targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he is making different promises each day. "The dreams which Tejashwi is selling to the people of Bihar will never come true. Neither his party will form a government, nor will he be in a position to fulfil his promises. Tejashwi Yadav is cultivating lies and wants to win the elections by spreading illusions, but he won't succeed," Singh said.
Singh alleged that efforts are being made to insult members of a particular caste. During Dularchand Yadav's Sab Yatra, people abused a particular caste. "Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The public is watching and will respond in the elections," he added.
On the issue of first withdrawing and then re-nominating a minority candidate in the Gauda Bauram assembly seat, Giriraj Singh said that the RJD fears losing minority votes. "This is why the minority candidate was withdrawn and then re-nominated. Mukesh Sahni's brother was denied a ticket because he was a minority. The fishermen community has been with the NDA and will not be swayed by Mukesh Sahni," Singh added.
Giriraj also said Prashant Kishor is not a factor in this election and will prove to be a vote-cutter. "He made big claims, but failed to resonate with people. Many of his party's candidates have already left his party," Giriraj pointed out.
On Lalu Prasad Yadav's one-day campaigning and campaigning for Ritlal Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "A person like Lalu is the epitome of jungle raj. He, along with his allies, has always stood on the side of criminals and goons and there is no exception this time," Singh said.
Read more