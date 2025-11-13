ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025 | Litmus Test For Leading Politicians on November 14, Small Parties Feel Tremors

Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is contesting assembly elections for the first time. His prestige is at stake as he has been given six seats for a debutant party. This is the same as the number given to Jitan Ram Manjhi. Manjhi's wife, Snehlata, is contesting from Sasaram. Despite his strong hold in this region, it appears he may fall short of achieving the desired results. Experts are underestimating Kushwaha's position within the NDA.

Candidates of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, are contesting in six seats under seat-sharing arrangements. In the 2020 elections, his party contested seven seats and won four. Trends suggest Manjhi may perform better than last time, winning four or more seats.

All eyes are on Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan. Paswan, who boasts of a 100 per cent strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections, was contesting 29 seats in Bihar. Their candidate Seema Singh's nomination for the Madhaura seat was rejected. As a result, their candidates are contesting in 28 seats. Exit polls indicate that the LJP is unlikely to reach double digits in this election. However, they appear to be successful in securing 5 per cent of the vote.

While the results will be announced on November 14, exit polls and local reports suggest that smaller parties will face increased difficulties this time around. These parties are in alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance of INDIA bloc-led opposition parties. There also are many independent leaders who are constantly striving to expand.

Patna: There are several leaders who are not in the electoral fray and will still face the real test in the Bihar elections 2025. These include Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Mukesh Sahni, and Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi's real test lies in Seemanchal, Kushwaha's in Shahabad, and Manjhi's in the Gaya region. Chirag Paswan and Mukesh Sahni's credibility is also at stake. Exit poll projections are likely to increase their worries.

Senior journalist and political analyst Arun Pandey said, Jitan Ram Manjhi appears to have the best strike rate in the 2025 assembly elections. "Chirag Paswan had a better strike rate in the recent Lok Sabha elections but has not performed well in various assembly elections in recent years. Upendra Kushwaha too in the same situation. If his party somehow manages to open its account, it will be an achievement for him," Pandey added.

Mukesh Sahni entered the India bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He fielded candidates for three seats but could not open any innings. He had demanded 60 seats for the current assembly elections and was given 15. He nominated Santosh Sahni, his brother and the president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, from the Gaura Boram seat, but withdrew his nomination, two days prior to the elections. He is facing a friendly contest with the RJD in several seats. According to Pandey, the outcome of the Grand Alliance depends solely on Sahni's performance.

"Mukesh Sahni is known for wielding political pressure. After entering the Grand Alliance, he projected himself as the Deputy Chief Minister candidate. Later, his brother also had to step down. He has always performed below expectations in all the elections held in Bihar so far. It is going to be daunting for him in these elections. Sahni is also facing a crisis within the Grand Alliance. He should be pleased if he wins even one or two seats," said Pandey.

Asaduddin Owaisi wanted to form an alliance with the RJD this time, but when the talks failed, his party, the AIMIM, fielded candidates in 25 seats. He also came to Bihar and camped in Seemanchal for more than 10 days. He has high expectations from Seemanchal. However, based on reports, it seems unlikely that he will achieve anything compared to his impressive score the last time.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Owaisi fielded candidates in 20 seats and won five. His candidacy caused losses to the Grand Alliance in several seats. However, in 2022, four of his MLAs joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Senior journalist and political analyst Santosh Kumar says, "These assembly elections are a litmus test for smaller parties within the NDA. While Upendra Kushwaha appears poised to open his account, Jitan Ram Manjhi is likely to be in a better position. The biggest challenge seems to be for Paswan, because he does not seem to ever cross the score of 5 seats."

Kumar said, "As far as the Grand Alliance is concerned, Mukesh Sahni is in a do-or-die situation. He has managed to project himself as the Deputy Chief Minister by wielding pressure, but he seems to lack the mettle in converting this demand to supply. It will be a big blessing if he opens his account. Meanwhile, Owaisi has put all his efforts and has secured the support of minorities in the Seemanchal region. He is expected to be in a better position in these elections. While, Tejashwi Yadav looks to be suffering losses due to the AIMIM. After the collapse of their talks, AIMIM will eat into RJD's votes."