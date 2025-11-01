ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Candidates With Meagre Means Lock Horns With Crorepatis

Darbhanga: With just five days left for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, campaigning by political parties is at its peak.

While crores of rupees are being spent by the parties for their candidates on road shows and long carcades, there are a few who neither possess the wealth nor the influence to take on the bigwigs. There are some who did not have enough even to file their nominations.

While General category candidates are required to deposit Rs 10,000 for nominations for the Assembly elections, SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch, a total of 1,303 candidates have filed nominations from 121 Assembly constituencies of the state. While the average net worth of candidates is estimated at Rs 3.26 crore, there are some candidates who have entered the fray with limited means and resources.

One such candidate, Mohammad Mojahid Alam of Darbhanga has been included in the list of the poorest candidates, Alam is the SUCI (Communist) candidate from the Darbhanga Urban Assembly seat.

He is being called the 'poorest candidate' for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He has declared his movable assets as just Rs 1,000 in his affidavit. At second place is Shatrudhan Verma, the People's Party of India candidate from Patna's Barh Assembly constituency, whose total assets are also only Rs 1,000.

In third place is Shiv Kumar Yadav from Minapur, Muzaffarpur, with total assets of Rs 2,023. Kayamuddin Ansari of the Grand Alliance's CPI-ML is the candidate from the Ara Assembly seat. According to his income affidavit, he has only Rs 20,000 in cash and Rs 5,000 in his bank account.