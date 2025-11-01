Bihar Elections: Candidates With Meagre Means Lock Horns With Crorepatis
The poorest candidate in fray Mohammad Mojahid Alam who declared assets of just Rs 1,000 shared his vision on the polls with ETV Bharat.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
Darbhanga: With just five days left for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, campaigning by political parties is at its peak.
While crores of rupees are being spent by the parties for their candidates on road shows and long carcades, there are a few who neither possess the wealth nor the influence to take on the bigwigs. There are some who did not have enough even to file their nominations.
While General category candidates are required to deposit Rs 10,000 for nominations for the Assembly elections, SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000.
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch, a total of 1,303 candidates have filed nominations from 121 Assembly constituencies of the state. While the average net worth of candidates is estimated at Rs 3.26 crore, there are some candidates who have entered the fray with limited means and resources.
One such candidate, Mohammad Mojahid Alam of Darbhanga has been included in the list of the poorest candidates, Alam is the SUCI (Communist) candidate from the Darbhanga Urban Assembly seat.
He is being called the 'poorest candidate' for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He has declared his movable assets as just Rs 1,000 in his affidavit. At second place is Shatrudhan Verma, the People's Party of India candidate from Patna's Barh Assembly constituency, whose total assets are also only Rs 1,000.
In third place is Shiv Kumar Yadav from Minapur, Muzaffarpur, with total assets of Rs 2,023. Kayamuddin Ansari of the Grand Alliance's CPI-ML is the candidate from the Ara Assembly seat. According to his income affidavit, he has only Rs 20,000 in cash and Rs 5,000 in his bank account.
Alam is a Mathematics graduate and works as a private teacher in Darbhanga. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "Our party, SUCI (Communist) was founded by CY Ghosh. He demonstrated that elections are a deception. I have entered the fray to election to organize people and solve issues like including inflation and corruption".
Alam said elections have only deceived people instead of solving their problems. He believes concerns pertaining to people can addressed through a mass movement. "Our party's stance is to contest elections and organize through a mass movement," he said.
When asked how is he garnering public support against wealthy candidates, Alam said all parties contest elections with donations from the capitalists. "But our party has fielded me with the support of the people. I was nominated by teachers and intellectuals through donations", he said, legends like Premchand or Bhagat Singh had no movable or immovable property, yet they fought for Independence.
"My party believes, that the people will nite. The people are looking at us with hope because there is a great sense of despair among them," he said.
When asked how is he managing the expenses for campaigning, Alam said, "We are collecting donations from people. We are seeking support from people from all walks of life and appealing for votes".
Although the Election Commission has set expenditure limits for candidates contesting polls, the actual expenses often far exceeds it.
The ADR report revealed that 194 out of 241 MLAs (80 per cent) of Bihar are millionaires. Their total declared assets amount to approximately Rs 1,12,161 crore. This means that most members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly are financially well off.
A look at the crorepati MLAs reveals that BJP has 72 out of 83 (87 per cent) of them while 63 out of 72 (88 per cent) are from RJD.
Similarly, 39 out of 47 (83 per cent) JD(U) legislators are millionaires while for Congress it is 13 out of 17 (76 per cent).
Also Read
ECI Reports Rs 71.32 Crore Seizures, Over 20 Lakh Complaints In Bihar And Bye-Elections