Bihar Elections 2025: It's A Battle Of Crorepatis In Second Phase Of Assembly Polls
Almost all candidates in the second phase of Bihar assembly polls have assets worth at least 10 million rupees, while some of them are billionaires.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
Patna: The second phase of Assembly elections in Bihar is witnessing a battle of 'crorepatis', those who have assets worth at least 10 million rupees. A billionaires' battle of sorts. This data shared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) indicate the extent to which the power of money has now dominated politics.
The ADR studied the records attached in the nomination forms filed by all the candidates. Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of VIP Party, from Lauria, is the richest candidate, to have declared the highest number of assets. He has assets worth more than Rs 368 crore, and has been registered as the richest candidate of Bihar Elections, 2025.
Not far from Singh, is none other than the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, of RLJP, from Guraru, of Gaya district. Nitish has declared assets worth Rs 250 crore.
On the heels of the two richest candidates is JDU's Manorama Devi, who is contesting from the Belagnj constituency. She has declared assets worth over Rs 75.23 crore. She is among the richest female candidates in the state.
RJD's Deepak Yadav from Narkatiaganj seat, has declared assets worth Rs 70.87 crore. Meanwhile, JSP's Neeraj Singh of Sheohar constituency has declared assets worth Rs 58.32 crore.
Madhav Anand of the RLM from Madhubani has declared assets worth Rs 55.79 million. All these candidates are included in the list of the wealthiest candidates for the Bihar elections.
Next in the list is Ajit Sharma, the Congress candidate from Bhagalpur, who has declared assets worth Rs 55.36 crore (553.6 million rupees), while Kaushal Kumar Singh, a candidate of JSP, from Banka, has declared assets worth Rs 49.23 crore (492.3 million rupees).
LJP(R)'s Uday Kumar Singh, from Sherghati has declared assets worth Rs 48.24 crore, while Jayendra Kumar Arya of the JSP, from Bhabua, has declared assets worth Rs 45.10 crore.
These figures suggest the changing nature of Bihar politics. There was a time when politics was considered medium for public welfare, but now money power has become main driving force. Today, it has become crucial for candidates contesting in elections to have a strong financial capacity along with the public support, political experts said.
In the second phase of Bihar elections, there are 1302 candidates with an average net worth of Rs 3.35 crore. While the richest candidate holds Rs 368 crore, the total assets of the poorest candidate are only Rs 1,000.
Interestingly, Bihar is one of the fastest growing states in the country, with 22 percent GDP growth rate, estimated for the 2025–2026. The state's GDP has been estimated at Rs 1,097,264 crore, while 26.26.59 percent of its population was recorded to be multidimensionally poor, in 2022-23.
Read more
Bihar Polls 2025: Tej Pratap Expels Sugauli Candidate For Seeking Mahagathbandhan's Support
Birthday Boy Tejashwi Outshines Rivals With 181 Rallies; Modi, Shah And Nitish Way Behind In Numbers