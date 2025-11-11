ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025: It's A Battle Of Crorepatis In Second Phase Of Assembly Polls

Patna: The second phase of Assembly elections in Bihar is witnessing a battle of 'crorepatis', those who have assets worth at least 10 million rupees. A billionaires' battle of sorts. This data shared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) indicate the extent to which the power of money has now dominated politics.

The ADR studied the records attached in the nomination forms filed by all the candidates. Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of VIP Party, from Lauria, is the richest candidate, to have declared the highest number of assets. He has assets worth more than Rs 368 crore, and has been registered as the richest candidate of Bihar Elections, 2025.

Not far from Singh, is none other than the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, of RLJP, from Guraru, of Gaya district. Nitish has declared assets worth Rs 250 crore.

On the heels of the two richest candidates is JDU's Manorama Devi, who is contesting from the Belagnj constituency. She has declared assets worth over Rs 75.23 crore. She is among the richest female candidates in the state.

RJD's Deepak Yadav from Narkatiaganj seat, has declared assets worth Rs 70.87 crore. Meanwhile, JSP's Neeraj Singh of Sheohar constituency has declared assets worth Rs 58.32 crore.

Madhav Anand of the RLM from Madhubani has declared assets worth Rs 55.79 million. All these candidates are included in the list of the wealthiest candidates for the Bihar elections.