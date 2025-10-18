ETV Bharat / state

Congress A House Divided In Bihar, Disgruntled Leaders Question Ticket Distribution

The party's spokesperson Anand Madhav resigned from the party and said those who deserved ticket were ignored by the party.

Even as nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, the dispute over seat-sharing within the Grand Alliance continues unabated.
Bihar Congress leaders addressing media in Patna (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: Even as nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, the dispute over seat-sharing within the Grand Alliance continues unabated.

A faction of the Bihar Congress is disgruntled and it became evident when the party's spokesperson Anand Madhav and others held a press conference and levelled serious allegations against Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar Ram. Madhav has also tendered his resignation.

Madhav said dedicated party leaders were denied tickets by the party. "We cooperated with the party. We did whatever the in-charge and president asked us to do. Our question is what was the criteria for distributing tickets? While criminals and agents were given tickets, the ones who deserved it were ignored. Someone who joined the party two days ago and abused Rahul Gandhi is considered a member of the party and is given a ticket," he said.

Madhab further said he and the ohers cannot bear to see Congress sink. "A look at the list reveals that someone who was in RJD yesterday and has not yet joined Congress has been given a ticket," he said, adding even as he has resigned, he will always remain with Congres.

On Thursday night, Congress released its first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The names of 48 candidates were announced by the party which overlooked Chhatrapati Yadav, Iklota Yadav, and Gajendra Shahi, causing resentment among their supporters. Congress leaders said Shahi, who lost the last elections by 113 votes, was denied a ticket, while those who lost by 36,000-37,000 votes were nominated by the party.

Also Read

Bihar Polls: Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates Before Fixing Seat-Sharing With Allies

TAGGED:

CONGRESS CANDIDATE LIST
ANAND MADHAV
BIHAR CONGRESS
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.