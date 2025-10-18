Congress A House Divided In Bihar, Disgruntled Leaders Question Ticket Distribution
The party's spokesperson Anand Madhav resigned from the party and said those who deserved ticket were ignored by the party.
Patna: Even as nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, the dispute over seat-sharing within the Grand Alliance continues unabated.
A faction of the Bihar Congress is disgruntled and it became evident when the party's spokesperson Anand Madhav and others held a press conference and levelled serious allegations against Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar Ram. Madhav has also tendered his resignation.
Madhav said dedicated party leaders were denied tickets by the party. "We cooperated with the party. We did whatever the in-charge and president asked us to do. Our question is what was the criteria for distributing tickets? While criminals and agents were given tickets, the ones who deserved it were ignored. Someone who joined the party two days ago and abused Rahul Gandhi is considered a member of the party and is given a ticket," he said.
Madhab further said he and the ohers cannot bear to see Congress sink. "A look at the list reveals that someone who was in RJD yesterday and has not yet joined Congress has been given a ticket," he said, adding even as he has resigned, he will always remain with Congres.
On Thursday night, Congress released its first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The names of 48 candidates were announced by the party which overlooked Chhatrapati Yadav, Iklota Yadav, and Gajendra Shahi, causing resentment among their supporters. Congress leaders said Shahi, who lost the last elections by 113 votes, was denied a ticket, while those who lost by 36,000-37,000 votes were nominated by the party.
