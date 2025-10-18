ETV Bharat / state

Congress A House Divided In Bihar, Disgruntled Leaders Question Ticket Distribution

Patna: Even as nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, the dispute over seat-sharing within the Grand Alliance continues unabated.

A faction of the Bihar Congress is disgruntled and it became evident when the party's spokesperson Anand Madhav and others held a press conference and levelled serious allegations against Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Kumar Ram. Madhav has also tendered his resignation.

Madhav said dedicated party leaders were denied tickets by the party. "We cooperated with the party. We did whatever the in-charge and president asked us to do. Our question is what was the criteria for distributing tickets? While criminals and agents were given tickets, the ones who deserved it were ignored. Someone who joined the party two days ago and abused Rahul Gandhi is considered a member of the party and is given a ticket," he said.