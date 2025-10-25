ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections Will Decide Whether 'Jungle Raj' Will Return Or Will Development Prevail, Says Amit Shah

Khagaria: The Assembly elections in Bihar will decide whether 'jungle raj' will return to the state or will it remain on the path of development, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Addressing a public rally, he slammed the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, and asserted that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted from the voters' list and deported to their countries.

“Rahul baba says that let the infiltrators stay in Bihar. You tell me, should we let the infiltrators stay here? I want to clearly tell Rahul baba that no matter how many rallies you hold to save infiltrators…He can not protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra'," Shah told the gathering.

The union minister asserted that the NDA will return to power in Bihar. "Our government will handpick and throw out every single infiltrator from the country. They will be detected and deported to their countries". He said the electoral battle is not about making someone a legislator, minister, or chief minister.

"If the government of Lalu-Rabri is formed, 'jungle raj' will come, and if the NDA comes to power, a developed Bihar will make its mark in the entire country," Shah said. He alleged that the Opposition grand alliance has two identities -corruption and nepotism.

Shah accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of concentrating only on the prosperity of his family. “Nitish babu wants overall development of the state, while Lalu Ji wants to make his son the chief minister, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister," he said.