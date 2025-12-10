ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Economic Offences Unit Arrests Key Solver Gang Member In Paper Leak Case

According to the Bihar EOU, Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, son of Ramlakhan Prasad, a resident of Shekhopur Bazar in Sheikhpura district was arrested late Monday night during a raid in Patna following inputs about his presence in Gola Road area of the capital the preceding day. He was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Prabhat is believed to be a key figure in the solver gang led by Sanjeev Mukhiya behind the paper leak of the BPSC teacher recruitment examination held on March 15, 2024, by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The case is registered with the Economic Offences Unit. Sanjay Prabhat had been wanted in this case for the past several months. The solver gang is believed to be involved in the question paper leaks of competitive examinations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states for several years. The accused also has a criminal history spanning across multiple states. According to the Bihar EOU, Prabhat is also an accused in the paper leak case of the prestigious Telangana examination TSEAMCET-2016, which is being investigated by the CID Hyderabad. He is also an accused in the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) 2016 paper leak case, which is registered at Ramnagar police station in Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

According to investigators, during interrogation, Prabhat revealed that he had extorted large sums of money from candidates by leaking question papers of various competitive examinations. In the BPSC TRE-3 exam, he charged approximately one lakh rupees per candidate as per investigators.

A total of 289 accused have been arrested so far in the BPSC TRE paper leak case. Raids are continuously being conducted to apprehend the remaining absconding accused. The unit stated that any kind of malpractice in competitive examinations held in Bihar will not be tolerated.

The offensive against the solver gang is aimed at ensuring the transparency of the ongoing competitive exams in the state. The Driver Constable recruitment examination is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, and the Enforcement Sub-Inspector examination is being held on December 14, 2025.