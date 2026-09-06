ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Downstream Areas On Alert As Ganga Water Level Rises In Patna; 19 Lakh Affected By Floods

Rising water levels of the Ganga River submerged the Gandhi Ghat area, with people wading through a street in Patna on Thursday, Sept 3, 2026 ( ANI )

Patna: Over 19 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas after the water level of the Ganga crossed a crucial flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, officials said on Sunday.

Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in the state capital are likely to be impacted over the next one to three days, as the Ganga’s water level topped the ‘highest flood level’ (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna following heavy rain, they said.

Due to the rise in water levels of various rivers in the state, around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across 11 districts – Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria – have been affected, the officials said.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the level of the Ganga at Hathidah may also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar districts, they said.