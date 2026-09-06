Bihar: Downstream Areas On Alert As Ganga Water Level Rises In Patna; 19 Lakh Affected By Floods
The advisory said the level of the Ganga at Hathidah may cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar.
By PTI
Published : September 6, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Patna: Over 19 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas after the water level of the Ganga crossed a crucial flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, officials said on Sunday.
Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in the state capital are likely to be impacted over the next one to three days, as the Ganga’s water level topped the ‘highest flood level’ (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna following heavy rain, they said.
Due to the rise in water levels of various rivers in the state, around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across 11 districts – Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria – have been affected, the officials said.
According to the latest advisory issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the level of the Ganga at Hathidah may also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar districts, they said.
“Officials and field-level authorities have been directed to remain alert and continuously monitor water levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas, while taking precautionary measures as required. “Engineers have been asked to keep flood-control resources and machinery ready. People in affected areas have been advised to avoid going near the river and remain cautious,” the advisory stated.
The local administration has also been asked to monitor boat operations, prevent overloading and keep residents informed about the situation. “At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at 6 am on Sunday, which is 0.05 metre above its previous HFL of 50.52 metres, recorded on August 21, 2016. The trend is stable.
“At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 43.92 metres at 6 am, which is 0.19 metre above its previous HFL of 43.73 metres, recorded on August 16, 2021,” the advisory said.
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