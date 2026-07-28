ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Doctor Held In Connection With Paper Leak In PSC Teachers' Recruitment Exam 2 Years Ago

Patna: The Bihar Police arrested a doctor in connection with its investigation into the paper leak in the teachers' recruitment exam conducted by the Public Service Commission two years ago, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police apprehended the doctor, a resident of Jehanabad district, during an interrogation on Monday, it said. The EOU has so far arrested 296 people in connection with its probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) paper leak.

“Investigations revealed that the doctor was associated with the son of Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-24 paper leak case, which is now being probed by the CBI. Singh was also wanted in several other cases," the EOU said in a statement.