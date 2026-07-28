Bihar: Doctor Held In Connection With Paper Leak In PSC Teachers' Recruitment Exam 2 Years Ago
The investigations revealed that the doctor was associated with the son of Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-24 paper leak case.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police arrested a doctor in connection with its investigation into the paper leak in the teachers' recruitment exam conducted by the Public Service Commission two years ago, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police apprehended the doctor, a resident of Jehanabad district, during an interrogation on Monday, it said. The EOU has so far arrested 296 people in connection with its probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) paper leak.
“Investigations revealed that the doctor was associated with the son of Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-24 paper leak case, which is now being probed by the CBI. Singh was also wanted in several other cases," the EOU said in a statement.
He was part of a conspiracy to leak the TRE-3 examination paper and facilitate the selection of candidates in exchange for money, it said. The agency alleged that the doctor was promised Rs 50,000 for each candidate he arranged.
"Two to three days before the examination, scheduled for March 15, 2024, he had taken around 30 candidates from Patna to a hotel in Hazaribagh, where they were provided access to the leaked question paper," the EOU statement said.
The BPSC had conducted the competitive examination for teacher recruitment in primary and middle schools. The arrested doctor had completed his MBBS from the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna, in 2021 and had earlier served as a government doctor in Kaimur district. He later resigned from government service and is currently preparing for postgraduate medical studies.
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