Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar Takes Voluntary Retirement, Tipped For CIC Post
Kumar was granted VRS by “relaxing the rules that require a three-month notice on the part of the applicant”.
By PTI
Published : September 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Patna: Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar, whose tenure as Director General of Police of Bihar was to end in December with his superannuation, has taken voluntary retirement and is tipped to take over as the state's new Chief Information Commissioner.
According to a notification issued by the state Home Department late Saturday night, Kumar, a 1991-batch IPS officer who recently went on leave for health reasons, applied for VRS on September 25, which the government has accepted “with immediate effect”.
The notification said that Kumar was granted VRS by “relaxing the rules that require a three-month notice on the part of the applicant”.
According to another notification issued by the General Administration Department, Kumar has been appointed the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) “from the date of assuming charge”.
According to official sources, Kumar is likely to take up the new assignment after getting treated for his medical problems.
Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer who took over as the Acting DGP after Kumar went on leave earlier this month, is likely to “continue till further orders”.
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