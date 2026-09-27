ETV Bharat / state

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar Takes Voluntary Retirement, Tipped For CIC Post

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar Takes Voluntary Retirement ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Patna: Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar, whose tenure as Director General of Police of Bihar was to end in December with his superannuation, has taken voluntary retirement and is tipped to take over as the state's new Chief Information Commissioner.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department late Saturday night, Kumar, a 1991-batch IPS officer who recently went on leave for health reasons, applied for VRS on September 25, which the government has accepted “with immediate effect”. The notification said that Kumar was granted VRS by “relaxing the rules that require a three-month notice on the part of the applicant”.