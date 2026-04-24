Bihar Police Cracks Whip On Irresponsible Behaviour Of Its Personnel On Social Media
The police headquarters has instructed personnel to maintain the dignity of uniform and adhere to prescribed dress code.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Police has initiated strict action against personnel found creating reels or posting selfies on social media while in uniform.
In a major crackdown on the use of social media while in uniform, approximately 40 to 50 police personnel have been suspended recently. The directives issued by the police headquarters place emphasis on adherence to uniform regulations. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has instructed all districts and units to ensure that police officers strictly adhere to the prescribed dress code while on duty.
According to the directives, no police personnel will be permitted to wear sandalwood tilak or other religious symbols while on duty. The step has been taken to maintain the secular image of the police. Besides, female police officers have been asked to refrain from excessively adorning themselves while on duty, in order to maintain professional conduct.
This apart, wearing a cap with the uniform has been made mandatory. Personnel performing duty without a cap have been warned of departmental action. The police headquarters has clarified that proper use of each component of the uniform is part of the service rules.
Another important directive states that police personnel are not permitted to wear excessive jewellery/ornaments while on duty. Specifically, wearing rings on all the fingers is prohibited. The decision was taken to maintain a professional image and avoid any inconvenience while performing duty.
"Clear guidelines have also been issued regarding social media. Police personnel have been asked to refrain from making videos, posting photos, or engaging in any promotional activity while in uniform. Such activities can be detrimental to departmental discipline and confidentiality,." said the DGP.
He said the police headquarters has directed the heads of all units to ensure strict compliance with the orders in their respective areas. Additionally, swift action has been called for against personnel who violate the rules.
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