Bihar Declares Gaya Ji And Munger As Civil Defence Districts Due To Their Strategic Importance

Buddhist devotees from abroad during their ordination as monks at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: The Bihar government declared Gaya Ji and Munger as ‘civil defence districts’ on Tuesday in view of their strategic importance and their significance in internal security affairs. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Highlighting the reasons for it, the state government pointed out that Gaya Ji district includes Bodh Gaya – the place where Siddharth Gautam achieved enlightened to become the Buddha (enlightened one), the Pitru Paksha Mela in and around the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya Ji Town, and several Buddhist festivals due to which a large number of domestic and foreign tourists and pilgrims flock to the district round the year.

Similarly, the Munger district has several prominent industrial units like the Jamalpur Locomotive Workshop, British Gun Factory, and ITC factory.

“Both the districts could be targeted by the enemy during war or hostile action to harm the nation. Apart from this, the two districts also face the possibility of natural disasters. Therefore, declaring them as civil defence districts is necessary,” Cabinet Secretariat Department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

As a part of the declaration, civil defence units having 14 posts for each of the two districts would be created, which will work towards strategic defence, internal security, as well as, mitigating natural and man-made disasters. Incidentally, the two districts have also bore the brunt of Naxalism for the past several decades, though the incidence of Left-wing violence has gone down in the last couple of years.

At present there are 28 civil defence districts in Bihar. All of them have been declared so because they are flood-prone. Their numbers will increase to 30 with the inclusion of Gaya Ji and Munger. The state has a total of 38 districts.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of three new departments on Tuesday to further its effort to ensure all-round development of youths, and to provide more jobs and employment opportunities to them. With this the number of total government departments in the state would go up to 48.