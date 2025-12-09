Bihar Declares Gaya Ji And Munger As Civil Defence Districts Due To Their Strategic Importance
Gaya Ji district includes Bodh Gaya, the Pitru Paksha Mela and several Buddhist festivals, while the Munger district has several prominent industrial units.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government declared Gaya Ji and Munger as ‘civil defence districts’ on Tuesday in view of their strategic importance and their significance in internal security affairs. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Highlighting the reasons for it, the state government pointed out that Gaya Ji district includes Bodh Gaya – the place where Siddharth Gautam achieved enlightened to become the Buddha (enlightened one), the Pitru Paksha Mela in and around the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya Ji Town, and several Buddhist festivals due to which a large number of domestic and foreign tourists and pilgrims flock to the district round the year.
Similarly, the Munger district has several prominent industrial units like the Jamalpur Locomotive Workshop, British Gun Factory, and ITC factory.
“Both the districts could be targeted by the enemy during war or hostile action to harm the nation. Apart from this, the two districts also face the possibility of natural disasters. Therefore, declaring them as civil defence districts is necessary,” Cabinet Secretariat Department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
As a part of the declaration, civil defence units having 14 posts for each of the two districts would be created, which will work towards strategic defence, internal security, as well as, mitigating natural and man-made disasters. Incidentally, the two districts have also bore the brunt of Naxalism for the past several decades, though the incidence of Left-wing violence has gone down in the last couple of years.
At present there are 28 civil defence districts in Bihar. All of them have been declared so because they are flood-prone. Their numbers will increase to 30 with the inclusion of Gaya Ji and Munger. The state has a total of 38 districts.
The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of three new departments on Tuesday to further its effort to ensure all-round development of youths, and to provide more jobs and employment opportunities to them. With this the number of total government departments in the state would go up to 48.
It also approved the change of name the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department to ‘Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department’, Labour Resources Department to ‘Labour Resources and Migrant Labourer Welfare Department’, and Art, Culture and Youth Department to ‘Art and Culture Department’.
Nitish had announced the creation of the new departments last week.
“The cabinet gave its nod to the creation of the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, Higher Education Department, and Civil Aviation Departments. They are being created due to the increase in government’s work, as well as, to discharge its responsibilities towards the common people,” Cabinet Secretariat Department additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
In another major decision, the cabinet also approved the appointment of Mohammad Imdad Raza, son of Operation Sindoor martyr and Border Security Force (BSF) inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, to a government job on compassionate grounds.
The cabinet also gave its green signal to the Bihar government to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL) for investor awareness and training programmes, which will benefit students, beneficiaries, and businessmen. It will be a part of the student skilling programme.
The dearness allowance (DA) of government officials receiving salary and pension under the sixth pay commission was raised by five per cent from 252 to 257 per cent, while for those coming under the fifth pay commission has been increased by eight per cent from 466 to 474 per cent.
The cabinet gave its nod to total 19 agendas, including the creation of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve Foundation to ensure ecological conservation, management and development. It also approved the formation of the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park Management and Development Society for better functioning and management of the biological park in Patna.
