Bihar: Class 1 Student Found Critically Injured In Banka School Hostel; Probe Launched
The family alleged that the child had 20 injury marks on his head, face and neck which they believe were caused by a sharp weapon.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Banka/Bhagalpur: A Class I student was found critically injured under mysterious circumstances at a private school hostel in Bihar's Banka district, prompting demands from his family for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.
The child, identified as Anand, is a resident of Jamuari village under the Katoria police station limits and had been staying at the hostel for about a month after being enrolled in the school.
According to family members, the hostel administration informed them on Monday morning that the boy's health had suddenly deteriorated and that he had been admitted to a hospital. However, when relatives reached the hospital, they were shocked to find him with multiple serious injuries. The family alleged that the child had sustained more than 20 injury marks on his head, face and neck and other parts of the body which they believe were caused by a sharp weapon.
The claim has not been independently verified.
The boy was initially taken to a hospital in Banka, where he received first aid before being referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Mayaganj, Bhagalpur for advanced treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains on oxygen support.
Family members said they learned from another student that Anand had been sleeping in his room on Sunday night. According to the account provided to them, the child was allegedly "taken out of the room around midnight and later found lying injured and bleeding inside a bathroom on the hostel rooftop early Monday morning".
Police have launched an investigation and are questioning those connected with the hostel. The child's family has urged authorities to conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation and ensure strict legal action against those found responsible. Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
Manoj Mishra, Block Education Officer (BEO) of Katoria, said an inquiry has been ordered. "The attack on the child has been reported. The department has taken the matter seriously. The school and hostel will be examined, and all aspects of the incident will be thoroughly investigated," Manoj said.
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