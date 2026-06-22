ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Class 1 Student Found Critically Injured In Banka School Hostel; Probe Launched

The Class 1 student being taken to ICU of JNMCH in Mayaganj on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Banka/Bhagalpur: A Class I student was found critically injured under mysterious circumstances at a private school hostel in Bihar's Banka district, prompting demands from his family for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

The child, identified as Anand, is a resident of Jamuari village under the Katoria police station limits and had been staying at the hostel for about a month after being enrolled in the school.

According to family members, the hostel administration informed them on Monday morning that the boy's health had suddenly deteriorated and that he had been admitted to a hospital. However, when relatives reached the hospital, they were shocked to find him with multiple serious injuries. The family alleged that the child had sustained more than 20 injury marks on his head, face and neck and other parts of the body which they believe were caused by a sharp weapon.

The claim has not been independently verified.