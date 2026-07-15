ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Court Sentences 12 To Life Imprisonment For Farmer's Murder In 2000

Commotion broke out in the court premises after 12 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment for the murder of a farmer in Hathaudi area 26 years ago.

Additional District Sessions Judge-2, Dashrath Mishra, has convicted the 12 accused for killing a farmer, Rambahadur Rai, in Jhauwa village under the Hathaudi police station area on August 13, 2000. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each and stated that failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months of imprisonment.

According to the police, the farmer was attacked with a spear during a dispute involving the construction of a field boundary and uprooting of paddy crops. Rai died on the spot and three other persons were critically injured in the attack

Bhupendra Prasad Yadav (76) and Lobhit Rai (78) were convicted of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while, Sikindar Rai, Satyanarayan Rai, Munindra Rai, Naresh Rai, Ramnath Rai, Amrit Rai, Vinod Rai, Mohit Rai, Manoj Rai, and Devnarayan Rai were convicted under Sections 302/149 and sentenced to life imprisonment.