Bihar Court Sentences 12 To Life Imprisonment For Farmer's Murder In 2000
Eleven people were named in FIR and seven were added later. Five died during trial and among 13, one was acquitted for lack of evidence.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment for the murder of a farmer in Hathaudi area 26 years ago.
Additional District Sessions Judge-2, Dashrath Mishra, has convicted the 12 accused for killing a farmer, Rambahadur Rai, in Jhauwa village under the Hathaudi police station area on August 13, 2000. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each and stated that failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months of imprisonment.
According to the police, the farmer was attacked with a spear during a dispute involving the construction of a field boundary and uprooting of paddy crops. Rai died on the spot and three other persons were critically injured in the attack
Bhupendra Prasad Yadav (76) and Lobhit Rai (78) were convicted of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while, Sikindar Rai, Satyanarayan Rai, Munindra Rai, Naresh Rai, Ramnath Rai, Amrit Rai, Vinod Rai, Mohit Rai, Manoj Rai, and Devnarayan Rai were convicted under Sections 302/149 and sentenced to life imprisonment.
One of the accused, Rajiv Kumar, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence while five accused died during the course of the trial, leading to the termination of proceedings against them.
According to the prosecution, 11 individuals were initially named in the FIR. Later, names of seven others were added based on witness statements. Following the deaths of five accused during the trial, the case proceeded against 13 individuals, 12 of whom were convicted.
"Following the verdict, a confrontation broke out between the supporters of both sides within the court premises. During this, Dharmendra Yadav, Arun Kumar, and Vijay Rai, associated with the victim's side, were assaulted, resulting in injuries to Dharmendra Yadav. Upon receiving information, the Town Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control," advocate Sarvadev Jha.
Arun Kumar, victim's nephew said, "The family fought for justice for nearly 26 years. Throughout the trial, we were repeatedly offered land and money to reach a settlement, but we remained steadfast in our resolve. We have finally secured justice through the court's verdict."
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