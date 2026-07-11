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Bihar Court Awards Death Sentence To Man For Rape-Murder Of 10-Year-Old

The court ordered that the deceased's family members be paid a sum of Rs six lakh drawn from the District Legal Services Authority.

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By PTI

Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Sasaram: A court in Rohtas district of Bihar on Friday awarded the death penalty to a person charged with the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl more than five years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, who is also Special Magistrate for POCSO cases, while awarding the punishment to Balram Singh, also slapped him with a fine of Rs one lakh.

According to Hira Pratap Singh, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO Act, the incident had taken place in Dalmia Nagar area on November 14, 2020, on Diwali, when the accused took the girl from his neighbourhood under the pretext of getting her a picture of the deities Lakshmi and Ganesh and killed the 10-year-old after sexual assault.

He was caught after family members of the girl lodged a missing persons complaint, and the body was recovered from a wooden box hidden inside his home.

The court ruled that it was the rarest of rare cases and, therefore, the convict deserved the maximum punishment. The court also ordered that the deceased's family members be paid a sum of Rs six lakh drawn from the District Legal Services Authority.

Also Read:

  1. Man Sentenced To Death For Killing 1.5-Year-Old Nephew In UP's Firozabad
  2. 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Gujarat HC Upholds Death Sentence For 38 Accused, Life Term For 11 Persons

TAGGED:

BIHAR COURT
TEN YEAR OLD RAPE MURDER BIHAR CASE
DEATH SENTENCE TO MAN IN BIHAR

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