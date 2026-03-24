Bihar Couple Held In Rs 56-Crore Laundry Franchise Fraud; Overseas Escape Bid Foiled
According to police, Rahul Kalra and his wife, Ruchika Prakash Kalra, had been hiding at a relative's residence in the Rajendra Park area of Gurugram.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Patna: Bihar police arrested a fugitive couple from Gurugram for allegedly defrauding people of over ₹56 crore under the pretext of securing laundry franchises. The accused couple, who had been absconding for several years and were constantly changing their hideouts to evade arrest, was preparing to flee abroad, police said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kalra and his wife, Ruchika Prakash Kalra. The couple previously resided within the jurisdiction of the Buddha Colony police station in Patna. In addition to two cases registered against them at the Gandhi Maidan police station, cases of fraud have also been lodged against them at the SK Puri police station in Patna and in Bengaluru. Arrest warrants had already been issued against them by the court.
According to police, the accused couple had been hiding at a relative's residence in the Rajendra Park area of Gurugram. A team from the Bihar Police camped in Gurugram for several days in search of the couple.
As soon as the couple's location was confirmed, a raid was conducted on the house with the assistance of the local police, leading to their arrest. Giving details, Diksha, Central SP, Patna, said, "During the raid, passports and other important documents were recovered from the accused. This clearly indicates that both were planning to leave the country soon.”
Police investigations have revealed that Rahul Kalra used to dupe people under the pretext of securing a laundry franchise named 'Washing Express.' He collected crores of rupees from individuals in Patna and other cities by luring them with promises of massive returns on their investments. Subsequently, neither was the franchise granted, nor was the invested capital refunded.
Police said the accused couple duped numerous individuals across Patna and Bengaluru. Using the money from these fraudulent activities, the couple has acquired assets worth crores of rupees in various parts of the country.
Furthermore, indications of investments made abroad have also surfaced, and these leads are currently being investigated, police said. Following the arrests, the police are now actively engaged in thoroughly scrutinising the entire network of this criminal syndicate.
The arrested couple was brought to Patna on Tuesday, and they were produced before the Civil Court. Currently, the police are preparing to take them into custody on remand for further interrogation.