ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Couple Held In Rs 56-Crore Laundry Franchise Fraud; Overseas Escape Bid Foiled

Patna: Bihar police arrested a fugitive couple from Gurugram for allegedly defrauding people of over ₹56 crore under the pretext of securing laundry franchises. The accused couple, who had been absconding for several years and were constantly changing their hideouts to evade arrest, was preparing to flee abroad, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kalra and his wife, Ruchika Prakash Kalra. The couple previously resided within the jurisdiction of the Buddha Colony police station in Patna. In addition to two cases registered against them at the Gandhi Maidan police station, cases of fraud have also been lodged against them at the SK Puri police station in Patna and in Bengaluru. Arrest warrants had already been issued against them by the court.

According to police, the accused couple had been hiding at a relative's residence in the Rajendra Park area of ​​Gurugram. A team from the Bihar Police camped in Gurugram for several days in search of the couple.

As soon as the couple's location was confirmed, a raid was conducted on the house with the assistance of the local police, leading to their arrest. Giving details, Diksha, Central SP, Patna, said, "During the raid, passports and other important documents were recovered from the accused. This clearly indicates that both were planning to leave the country soon.”