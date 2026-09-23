ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Policeman, Sister Found Dead In Patna In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Danapur: In a shocking incident, a police constable and his married sister were found dead in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place near Mithila Colony Mor within the Danapur police station limits, triggering panic among residents.

Police identified the deceased as Omchandra (30), a constable with the Motihari District Force, and his 21-year-old sister, Parvati Kumari. Omchandra was appointed in the state police in 2024 on compassionate grounds. He had been living in a rented accommodation in Danapur for nearly one year.

Initial probe suggestsed that Omchandra used his service pistol to shoot Kumari before dying by suicide. “Police officers who reached the spot recovered the service pistol, two spent shell casings, two magazines, 33 live cartridges, and two fired bullets from the crime scene. We have secured all ballistic evidence for forensic testing,” said an official.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Patna West, Sanket Kumar, said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. Still, the initial findings suggested the incident was a result of an ongoing family dispute. “Prima facie, the case appears to be linked to a family dispute and domestic circumstances. The investigation has also revealed that Gayatri was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Muzaffarpur,” he said.

Kumar added that police would make definitive conclusion about the cause of the murder-suicide once a probe is complete.