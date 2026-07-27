ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Constable Suspended Over Purported AK-47 Use During Student Protest

Police personnel resort to a lathi charge on students protesting near the Dak Bungalow intersection during the Bihar bandh called by left-wing student organisations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, in Patna district of Bihar on Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( IANS )

Patna: A police constable was suspended after a purported video showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar’s Siwan district on July 25 went viral on social media, officials said on Monday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI, "The constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest went viral on social media. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him."

"No one was injured in the firing," he added. The SP said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances under which the constable used the AK-47 rifle during the protest. "There were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration," he said.

On July 25, members of Left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.